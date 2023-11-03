Happy Valley and Heartstopper each shortlisted for three TV Choice Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Happy Valley and Heartstopper each shortlisted for three TV Choice Awards

By Press Association
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley (Ben Blackall/BBC)
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley (Ben Blackall/BBC)

Gritty TV drama Happy Valley and LGBT+ romance series Heartstopper have each been shortlisted for three TV Choice Awards.

Creator Sally Wainwright’s final season of Happy Valley on BBC One has seen a raft of nods for Sarah Lancashire’s performance as no-nonsense Catherine Cawood, James Norton as villain Tommy Lee Royce and for the show itself.

Netflix’s Heartstopper was also nominated for best drama series as well as best actor and best actress for Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney.

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London
Yasmin Finney stars in Heartstopper (Ian West/PA)

The shows face competition for best drama series from Yorkshire Dales-set All Creatures Great And Small on Channel 5 and ITV1 detective series Vera.

A best actor nod went to Doctor Who star David Tennant for ITVX’s Litvinenko, a drama about the poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, and Martin Clunes for Doc Martin, while Jenny Agutter for Call The Midwife and Brenda Blethyn for Vera made the best actress shortlist.

Best new drama will go to BBC show Beyond Paradise, a UK-set spin-off from crime series Death In Paradise, Blue Lights, about the Police Service of Northern Ireland, also on the BBC, dystopian drama The Last Of Us on Sky Atlantic, or Netflix’s latest regency-era instalment, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

ITV1’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is up for another best reality gong after its 17th win last year.

The celebrity competition, hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, faces competition from Netflix shows At Home With The Furys and Queer Eye along with Claudia Winkleman-presented psychological BBC show The Traitors.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 auditions – London
Three ITV shows hosted by Ant and Dec have been nominated (Ian West/PA)

Donnelly and McPartlin-presented Britain’s Got Talent and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, both on ITV1, also received nods for best entertainment show and best talent show.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox and The Great British Bake Off and BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing are among their rivals for the awards.

The latest series of ITV1’s Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs is up for best factual show, against Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video, Channel 5’s Winter On The Farm and 24 Hours In A&E on Channel 4. The nomination comes after entertainer O’Grady died in March.

ITV’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale and the BBC’s EastEnders and will battle it out in the best soap actor, best soap actress and best soap categories.

National Television Awards 2016 – Arrivals – London
Paul O’Grady’s ITV show about dogs has been nominated (Ian West/PA)

Doctors, which the BBC has announced will come to an end, has also been nominated for best soap.

ITV1’s This Morning could again lose out on a ninth win – after game show The Chase took home the best daytime show award last year – if BBC One’s Animal Park, Loose Women on ITV1 or Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch is voted the favourite in the public vote.

Channel 4 announced in October that Steph McGovern’s daytime show, launched in 2020, is being axed.

This Morning has also seen the departure of hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the last year.

ITV1’s The 1% Club and The Chase and BBC One’s Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Pointless are also vying for best game show.

The 27th edition of the awards will be hosted by comedian Tom Allen on February 12 at the London Hilton in Park Lane.

TV fans can vote at tvchoicemagazine.co.uk until November 14.