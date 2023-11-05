Sixth contestant departs the Strictly dancefloor after ‘closest dance off’ yet

Actor Adam Thomas has said his self-belief after competing on Strictly Come Dancing is “out of this world” as he became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the BBC One show.

The Waterloo Road star, 35, faced the dance-off for the second week in a row after his rumba during Saturday’s live show landed him joint bottom of the leaderboard with Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, as they both received 27 points.

During Sunday’s results show, he reprised his dance to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott with his partner Luba Mushtuk while veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington performed their waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole again.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk dancing the rumba on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Ahead of the show, Thomas had revealed on Instagram that Scott’s hit held special significance for him as it is his wedding song with his wife Caroline.

However, the connection to the song was not enough to save him as after both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rippon, sending Thomas home.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said it was a “tough” decision as he felt both celebrities had improved in the dance off but he opted for Rippon and Widdrington based on “technique alone”.

Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke agreed with Revel Horwood, with Du Beke branding it the “closest dance off” of the series so far.

He added: “Obviously very different styles of dance, but danced them very well, but with the content and clarity of the technique I’m going to have to save Angela and Kai.”

With three votes to Rippon and Widdrington, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, but head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have saved the pair.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Thomas said: “Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it’s been.

“I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself, I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish.

“I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself.

“The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world, I have to thank all these guys up here.

“What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky.”

The actor, who shares a son and daughter with his wife, also took a minute to reassure his children who he said would probably be crying at the result.

He said: “It’s OK – Daddy’s OK.

“I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best.”

Thomas thanked Mushtuk for her support and apologised that they could not make it to Blackpool week together.

The Russian dancer replied: “Don’t be sorry, you are incredible, I had the best season.

“Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it’s been much more than just a dance show.

“You’re the winner of my heart forever and it’s better than a trophy.”

The results show also saw a routine by the professionals choreographed by Strictly alumna Oti Mabuse and a performance from Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson of her new song On My Love.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 11 at 6:05pm with the results show on Sunday November 12 at 7:20pm on BBC One.