Shania Twain’s crew members taken to hospital after tour bus accident

Members of Shania Twain’s production crew are receiving medical attention at hospital in Canada following a “highway accident”.

A crew tour bus and a truck were travelling from Winnipeg, where Twain performed on Tuesday, to Saskatoon as part of the US star’s Queen Of Me tour when the accident took place.

A statement from Maverick Management, given to the PA news agency, said: “One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

You know I had to give a little extra drama with my outfit for the final US show of the #QueenOfMeTour – I love how much the fabric is dancing in these photos 💖 What a night in Fargo! 19,000 people scream singing along to every word, it felt super special. pic.twitter.com/6mhxbYrFUV — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) November 7, 2023

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather.

“Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

It added: “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support.

“We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

Twain is expected to perform at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon on Thursday evening.

The 58-year-old has a total of four dates left to perform in Canada, before she is set to return for her third Las Vegas residency kicking off on May 10 next year until December 14.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will headline the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino with her show Come On Over – All the Hits! across 24 dates.