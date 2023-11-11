Rick Astley to host New Year’s Eve show on BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rick Astley to host New Year’s Eve show on BBC

By Press Association
Rick Astley will ring in the new year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Singer Rick Astley will host the BBC’s New Year’s Eve show this year.

The 57-year-old musician, best known for his 1987 chart-topper Never Gonna Give You Up, will host the music event on BBC One next month.

Astley said the news, announced on Saturday, was an “honour”, before adding: “It’s always been part of my New Year’s ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic. Here’s to a great night.”

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta
Sam Ryder rang in last year’s New Year’s Eve on the BBC (Danny Lawson/PA)

With the working title, Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve, the event will be held at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC pop music TV, said: “Our annual New Year’s Eve performances on BBC One are about bringing some of the biggest names in music to people’s homes, wherever they are in the UK.

“The last few years have seen performances from Sam Ryder in 2022, Olly Alexander, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys in 2021 and Alicia Keys in 2020 and I’m so pleased to be able to announce that Rick Astley – who has had a fantastic 2023 so far – will be soundtracking the celebrations this year.

“It’s a brilliant way to round off another fantastic year of live performances on the BBC.”

The guests joining Astley on stage will be announced in due course.

This follows the singer performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year, where he covered Harry Styles’ hit As It Was, and AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

Alison Howe, executive producer of entertainment and music at BBC Studios, said: “After working with Rick and his team at Glastonbury, we are thrilled to be joining forces again.

“Who better to see us into the new year from another iconic venue? The atmosphere is sure to be electric.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday.