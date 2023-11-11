Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top leaderboard on Strictly once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top leaderboard on Strictly once again

By Press Association
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in yet another episode (Doug Peters/PA)
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in yet another episode (Doug Peters/PA)

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have topped Strictly Come Dancing’s live show leaderboard in yet another week.

The pair have come first for a total of four times on the Saturday show and will be hoping that a top score from the judges will guarantee them a place in next week’s prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom following the public vote.

Williams and Kuzmin’s fast and emotional Argentine tango to Tattoo by Loreen on the BBC One series received a standing ovation from Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Mabuse, who called the performance “iconic”, said: “Oh man, what are you are doing to us… guys, speechless that happens once in a lifetime to me.”

Ballas said the dance “went beyond perfection and pure art” and she was “lost in the Layton magic” before the judges awarded a total score of 39 points.

During rehearsals, Williams’s fellow Bad Education star, the comedian Jack Whitehall, showed up to offer him some advice.

Coming second during the live show was former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach who wore matching pink garments with her professional Vito Coppola as they spun around during a rumba to True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.

Mabuse praised Leach for being the “perfect student” and called the dance “quality” before judges awarded a total score of 35 points.

However, criticism did come from judge Craig Revel Horwood who admitted the routine was “difficult” while calling the performance “stiff”.

He added: “I wouldn’t like to do that… but I have to say, well done it was spectacular.”

A couple’s choice to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars by Casualty star Nigel Harman saw the actor praised for his “leading man quality” by Anton Du Beke.

Du Beke said: “It was beautiful and it was clean… your upper body has a real Gene Kelly quality about it, never lose that because it is a dying art.”

Harman and professional Katya Jones received a total score of 34 points from the judges for their dance.

Tennis star Annabel Croft also received a standing ovation for a samba dance – to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira – from Ballas and Mabuse as well as total score of 31 points.

Broadcaster Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington mimicked a clock as they took to the dancefloor to Hung Up by Madonna – which features the lyrics “time goes by so slowly”.

Ballas, who gave a standing ovation for the performance, said Rippon came back with “a sting in your tail” following being in the bottom two last week.

Rippon’s well-received paso doble dance earned a total score of 32 points, which was the same score as EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and professional Dianne Buswell got for an American smooth to Ghost Of You by 5 Seconds Of Summer.

Bottom of the pack was Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and professional Lauren Oakley, who Du Beke said had spread “joy” with a samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings.

However, Guru-Murthy scored a total of 25 points as Ballas admitted his footwork on the night let him down.

Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu’s waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta received a total score of 33 points.