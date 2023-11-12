Nigel Farage arrives in Australia with admission he ‘might’ do I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nigel Farage arrives in Australia with admission he ‘might’ do I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Nigel Farage is one of the rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestants (PA)
Nigel Farage is one of the rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestants (PA)

Nigel Farage has been pictured arriving in Australia where he said he “might” become a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Other famous faces rumoured to be joining the ITV jungle show who have been seen arriving in the country include This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Mr Farage has previously said he has turned down multiple requests since 2016 to head into the Australian jungle.

After getting off the plane on Sunday, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader told the MailOnline he is “someone who might be going into” the popular reality show.

UK Lingerie Awards 2013 – London
Josie Gibson, who presents This Morning, is also rumoured to be heading for the jungle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “I can’t confirm I’m doing it… I just think there’s a big… audience out there that watches the programme (who are), actually, people… worth talking to.”

On his GB News show last month, he said he was considering an appearance on the show to “connect” with a younger audience.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series, which became the second most complained-about TV event of last year, according to Ofcom.

I’m A Celebrity has yet to announce its official line-up for this year and has previously said any names linked to the show are “just speculation”.

Other rumoured contestants include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, Love Islander Olivia Attwood, who competed last year but had to head home early, and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

Newspaper speculation has also mentioned jockey Frankie Dettori, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, ex-professional boxer Tony Bellew, Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spear, and soap star Nick Pickard as potential campmates.

The show’s presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed the series is set to begin next Sunday at 9pm.