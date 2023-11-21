LadBaby end Christmas chart dominance as pair withdraw from festive race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

LadBaby end Christmas chart dominance as pair withdraw from festive race

By Press Association
LadBaby will end their five-year streak of Christmas number ones by not competing for the top spot this year, it has been confirmed (Official Charts Company/PA)
LadBaby will end their five-year streak of Christmas number ones by not competing for the top spot this year, it has been confirmed (Official Charts Company/PA)

LadBaby will end their five-year streak of Christmas number ones by not competing for the top spot this year.

Internet stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have dominated the festive charts for the last five years with their charity offerings.

But they will not enter the race for the 2023 festive top spot, the Official Charts Company said, leaving others in with a chance of nabbing the honour.

In 2022, the husband and wife duo landed their fifth number one with Food Aid, setting a UK official chart record as the first act to score five consecutive Christmas number one singles.

LadBaby are Christmas number one
LadBaby made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 (Official Charts Company/PA)

They previously stood equal with The Beatles, who managed four non-consecutive Christmas number ones.

The pair began their chart domination in 2018 with charity single We Built This City, followed by I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ in 2020, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, in 2021 and Food Aid in 2022.

Proceeds from the singles went to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Over their five-year period of domination, the duo racked up more than 754,000 combined UK chart sales, according to new Official Charts Company data.

Odds have been slashed for classical singer Andrea Boccelli to land the top spot with his song Festa, which accompanies the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Teenage Dirtbag band Wheatus are also making a bid for the top spot with their reworking of the 2000 indie hit, entitled Christmas Dirtbag.

They will face competition from retro Christmas classics including Mariah Carey, The Pogues and Wham.