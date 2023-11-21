LadBaby end Christmas chart dominance as pair withdraw from festive race

LadBaby will end their five-year streak of Christmas number ones by not competing for the top spot this year.

Internet stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have dominated the festive charts for the last five years with their charity offerings.

But they will not enter the race for the 2023 festive top spot, the Official Charts Company said, leaving others in with a chance of nabbing the honour.

In 2022, the husband and wife duo landed their fifth number one with Food Aid, setting a UK official chart record as the first act to score five consecutive Christmas number one singles.

LadBaby made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 (Official Charts Company/PA)

They previously stood equal with The Beatles, who managed four non-consecutive Christmas number ones.

The pair began their chart domination in 2018 with charity single We Built This City, followed by I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ in 2020, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, in 2021 and Food Aid in 2022.

Proceeds from the singles went to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Over their five-year period of domination, the duo racked up more than 754,000 combined UK chart sales, according to new Official Charts Company data.

Odds have been slashed for classical singer Andrea Boccelli to land the top spot with his song Festa, which accompanies the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Teenage Dirtbag band Wheatus are also making a bid for the top spot with their reworking of the 2000 indie hit, entitled Christmas Dirtbag.

They will face competition from retro Christmas classics including Mariah Carey, The Pogues and Wham.