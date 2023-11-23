Mary Berry makes surprising discovery in Lorraine Kelly’s wardrobe on BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mary Berry makes surprising discovery in Lorraine Kelly’s wardrobe on BBC show

By Press Association
Mary Berry makes surprising discovery in Lorraine Kelly’s wardrobe on TV show (BBC/PA)
Mary Berry makes surprising discovery in Lorraine Kelly’s wardrobe on TV show (BBC/PA)

Dame Mary Berry was surprised to find a blanket adorned with TV star Ben Shephard’s face in Lorraine Kelly’s dressing room.

Chat show host Kelly enlisted the help of Dame Mary to help her in the kitchen on BBC Two show Mary Makes It Easy, as her culinary star daughter Rosie Smith was set to move out of the family home.

In the episode, Kelly is taught to make a Thai-style beer stir fry, a Thai chicken noodle soup and an apple and pear open pie, while Dame Mary can’t resist peeking into TV presenter Kelly’s dressing room.

Dame Mary Berry
Dame Mary Berry helps Lorraine Kelly to cook (BBC/PA)

Riffling through, Dame Mary said: “I’ve never seen so many clothes like a shop. Tell me about this one,” pulling out a pink blazer.

Kelly said: “I wore that for the Christmas show and I really love it, I like a bit of blingy silliness.”

After Dame Mary tried it on, she said “just a minute”, as she pulled out a blanket with Good Morning Britain presenter Shephard’s smiling face covering it.

Kelly joked: “It’s a much sought-after thing.”

Dame Mary said: “What is it?”, to which Kelly replied: “It’s Ben Shephard, as a blanket. Every woman should have a Ben Shephard blanket. It’s a must have.”

“I am not going deeper”, Dame Mary retorted.

Mary Makes It Easy continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.