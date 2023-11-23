Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix team up for I’m A Celebrity challenge after row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix team up for I’m A Celebrity challenge after row

By Press Association
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants (ITV/PA)
Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix have teamed up to complete a challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – days after she vowed not to speak to him.

YouTuber Rose, real name Ornella Rose Hollela, volunteered to take part in a challenge titled Slam Dunk’d before First Dates star Sirieix offered to join her in Thursday’s episode of the ITV reality show.

It came days after Rose, who has lost both her parents, said she would not speak to Sirieix or eat the food he prepares in the jungle after he remarked he was old enough to be her father.

In the Bush Telegraph, fellow campmate Danielle Harold said: “They’ve been quiet, not talking for a couple of days. I think this will bond them even closer, for sure, I hope.”

The pair, representing the Home camp, competed in the head-to-head challenge against Nick Pickard and Marvin Humes – the Away camp – hours after the 10 campmates were split into two teams.

They took it in turns to dunk their opponents in an ice tank and score points, with Rose and Sirieix later discovering they had won the challenge by four points.

The pair exchanged high fives during the competition and shared a hug at the end of the challenge.

Rose, who compared Sirieix to basketball players Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, said: “I think we were an absolutely great team, I think we smashed it.”

Winning the challenge put the Home camp, coached by new arrival champion jockey Frankie Dettori, in the lead in a race to win a luxury breakfast.

At the end of the episode, it was announced the public had voted for Rose to take part in the next trial – Touchdown Of Terror – for the Home team, while food critic Grace Dent was voted in for the Away camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.