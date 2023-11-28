Bear Grylls on Eton: ‘I explored the sewers at night with a torch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Bear Grylls on Eton: ‘I explored the sewers at night with a torch’

By Press Association
British adventurer Bear Grylls said he explored ‘the sewers at night with a torch’ during his time at Eton College (PA)
British adventurer Bear Grylls said he explored “the sewers at night with a torch” during his time at Eton College.

The 49-year-old went to Eton, the former school of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex and where other celebrities and politicians were taught, from the mid-1980s to early 1990s.

He told the Radio Times podcast: “I was eight when I first went to boarding school – it was scary and I felt really ill-equipped.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
“I found an escape through trying to keep a semblance of adventure in a world that was very regimented – whether it was making camps or rafts to go down the river or exploring the sewers at night with a torch.”

The son of politician and former Royal Marine Commando Michael Grylls, he was nicknamed Bear by his sister when he was a week old.

He grew up on the Isle of Wight, where his late father would get him outside “whatever the weather… which I wasn’t super happy about. I look back now and feel so grateful for those times and our connection”, he said.

It is where he learnt about “nature and adventure” and he still has “strong memories of coming back from school, sitting at the foot of my parents’ bed, my knees scrunched up and the telly being six inches from my face”, he told the podcast.

Grylls’ TV shows, including Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Bear’s Mission and You vs Wild, often see him tackling rough terrain and high adrenalin situations.

Asked if as a family man – he’s a father to three – he knows when to draw the line, he said: “There is always risk involved in my job. You’ve got to be smart.

“In the wild, you only get it wrong once. You have to leave ego behind.

“If there’s any doubt about safety, you find another way. On Running Wild, I take rookies with me. They might be Hollywood celebrities but they’ve never climbed a mountain – and you’ve got to account for that.”

The TV presenter will go on tour in April 2024 with his show Never Give Up.