Kaiser Chiefs to headline Christmas carol service for music therapy charity

Kaiser Chiefs are set to headline a fundraising Christmas carol service for a leading music therapy charity.

The indie rock band will perform on December 12 at St Luke’s Church in London in aid of Nordoff and Robbins charity, which provides music therapy to help people in the UK affected by physical and mental illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation.

They will treat fans to a stripped back set of hits in the intimate setting of the 300-year-old church, while singer Beverley Knight will host the event.

Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs performing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson said: “We’ve played a lot of memorable shows as a band, including a brilliant, intimate gig for Nordoff and Robbins a few years back, but this one really stands out.

“We can’t wait to be a part of this festive institution and rock the pews at St Luke’s Church with some of our anthems.

“Music has been such an enormous part of our lives for the past 20 years and what Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapists can do with music’s power is remarkable.

“They are able to reconnect people who may otherwise feel isolated from the world – whether a young person with a life-limiting condition, those living with dementia, or somebody rebuilding their lives after an accident.

“We’ve been long-term champions of the charity’s great work and we’re proud to be continuing our support at this incredibly special carol service.”

The group began their relationship with the charity in 2006, when they were awarded the best British act prize at Nordoff and Robbins’ Silver Clef Awards.

In 2016, they played another fundraising gig and took part in a virtual Christmas concert in 2020.

Hailing from Leeds, the band have released seven studio albums over the years and are best known for their hits Ruby, I Predict A Riot and Everyday I Love You Less And Less.

The line-up for the festive concert also includes singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson, who was awarded the classical prize at the charity’s award show earlier this year.

Beverley Knight will host the carol service (Ian West/PA)

Knight will host the event alongside jazz singer-pianist Joe Stilgoe.

The chief executive of Nordoff and Robbins, Sandra Schembri, said: “We’re excited and grateful for the incredible artists who are supporting this year’s carol service.

“As well as marking the festive season, we are coming together to celebrate the power of music in offering inclusion and belonging to people who might otherwise feel isolated.

“We believe that music is a superpower, and for clients like six-year-old Emmie who has Down’s Syndrome, sessions with her music therapist Nicky have helped her gain confidence – giving her the opportunity to express herself and develop her creativity.

“People like Emmie and her mum, Lauren, are at the heart of everything we do and thanks to the money raised through the service, we can deliver music therapy to more clients across the UK, including some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the spectacular setting of St Luke’s Church in London for this truly magical and uplifting evening.”

The Nordoff and Robbins Christmas carol service will be held on December 12 at St Luke’s Church in London, with tickets available from the charity’s website.