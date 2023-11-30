I’m A Celeb: Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent reflect on time in the jungle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

I’m A Celeb: Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent reflect on time in the jungle

By Press Association
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears has said I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was a “once in a lifetime experience” hours after Grace Dent spoke for the first time since leaving the jungle early.

The actress, 32, and restaurant critic, 50, both left the ITV reality show earlier this week on “medical grounds”.

Spears, who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, said she is going to spend time with her family after she left the show on Wednesday.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, she wrote: “I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now.

“Thank yall for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows.

“I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people a part of it!

“I will be taking some time to recovery and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! Love yallll.”

At the start of Wednesday’s instalment, host Anthony McPartlin told viewers: “We’ve got some breaking news for you: Jamie Lynn Spears has left the camp on medical grounds.”