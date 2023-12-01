Josie Gibson cries over leaving son for IAC: I shouldn’t have left him this long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Josie Gibson cries over leaving son for IAC: I shouldn’t have left him this long

By Press Association
Josie Gibson cries about leaving her son (Richard Goldschmidt/Alamy/PA)
Josie Gibson cries about leaving her son (Richard Goldschmidt/Alamy/PA)

Josie Gibson said she is feeling “very guilty” for leaving her little boy to appear on reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This Morning host Gibson was seen crying in the toilet before being comforted by campmate Danielle Harold during Friday’s episode of the ITV programme, before explaining how she was missing her five-year-old son Reggie James.

“I just miss my little boy, I shouldn’t have ever left him this long,” an emotional Gibson said.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 contestants
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! cast (ITV/PA)

Harold replied: “100% you should, you’re showing him that you’re a strong mum, strong woman. So proud of you babe.

“I hate seeing you upset. You’re the best mum.”

In the Bush Telegraph Gibson said: “Just had a little wobble. You just feel very guilty. I’ll never leave him this long again, ever.”

Later in the episode, Gibson, 38, explained how she gets “a bit obsessed with things” when thinking about home.

“I’m obsessed with buying calculators,” she said.

When asked how many she has got, Gibson said: “Probably about 30, I don’t know why.”

In the Bush Telegraph she joked: “It comes out about twice a year to do my accounts, that’s it. And then still I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Gibson continued in camp: “And then I collect 50p pieces. I’ve got books of them. The Royal mint send me some 50p sometimes as they know I’m a keen collector.

“Bathroom scales, I went through a phase of that. Weird isn’t it? Jars, glass jars. I’m terrible.”

The episode also saw Tony Bellew, Nick Pickard, Nella Rose, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage compete to win food for the camp in a challenge titled Grim Gutter.

The group won six out of 10 stars after Rose quit the trial, having been faced with cockroaches and Farage failed to unlock any stars.

Back in camp, Thompson was stripped of his camp leader title after a number of rule breaks and, after a secret ballot, Rose was awarded the position, choosing Harold as her deputy.

The end of the episode saw the celebrities take part in a challenge titled In Your Screams, getting into pairs to learn each other’s scream before having to correctly identify it later on to win their chosen treat.

Only Gibson, Rose and Marvin Humes walked away without their treat, after their partners failed the challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.