Josie Gibson cries over leaving son for IAC: I shouldn’t have left him this long

Josie Gibson said she is feeling “very guilty” for leaving her little boy to appear on reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This Morning host Gibson was seen crying in the toilet before being comforted by campmate Danielle Harold during Friday’s episode of the ITV programme, before explaining how she was missing her five-year-old son Reggie James.

“I just miss my little boy, I shouldn’t have ever left him this long,” an emotional Gibson said.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! cast (ITV/PA)

Harold replied: “100% you should, you’re showing him that you’re a strong mum, strong woman. So proud of you babe.

“I hate seeing you upset. You’re the best mum.”

In the Bush Telegraph Gibson said: “Just had a little wobble. You just feel very guilty. I’ll never leave him this long again, ever.”

Later in the episode, Gibson, 38, explained how she gets “a bit obsessed with things” when thinking about home.

“I’m obsessed with buying calculators,” she said.

When asked how many she has got, Gibson said: “Probably about 30, I don’t know why.”

In the Bush Telegraph she joked: “It comes out about twice a year to do my accounts, that’s it. And then still I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Gibson continued in camp: “And then I collect 50p pieces. I’ve got books of them. The Royal mint send me some 50p sometimes as they know I’m a keen collector.

“Bathroom scales, I went through a phase of that. Weird isn’t it? Jars, glass jars. I’m terrible.”

Trial Tease: Tony, Nick, Nella, Sam and Nigel are stuck underground as they tackle the Grim Gutter 😲Can their communication skills score them enough Stars for Camp? Find out at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zQQo7ZVgaW — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2023

The episode also saw Tony Bellew, Nick Pickard, Nella Rose, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage compete to win food for the camp in a challenge titled Grim Gutter.

The group won six out of 10 stars after Rose quit the trial, having been faced with cockroaches and Farage failed to unlock any stars.

Back in camp, Thompson was stripped of his camp leader title after a number of rule breaks and, after a secret ballot, Rose was awarded the position, choosing Harold as her deputy.

The end of the episode saw the celebrities take part in a challenge titled In Your Screams, getting into pairs to learn each other’s scream before having to correctly identify it later on to win their chosen treat.

Only Gibson, Rose and Marvin Humes walked away without their treat, after their partners failed the challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.