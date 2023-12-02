Carey Mulligan says amount of material to study for Maestro role was ‘daunting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Carey Mulligan says amount of material to study for Maestro role was ‘daunting’

By Press Association
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan arrive for a special screening of Maestro at Picturehouse Central in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan arrive for a special screening of Maestro at Picturehouse Central in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British star Carey Mulligan said the amount of original video tapes and recordings of the character she plays in the film Maestro was “initially the most daunting thing”.

The actress, 38, said it turned out to be a “joy” playing Felicia Montealegre, the wife of esteemed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, in the upcoming Netflix biopic starring Bradley Cooper.

Appearing at a special screening of Maestro at Picturehouse Central in London, Mulligan told the PA News Agency: “It was initially the most daunting thing having that much (material) because there was so much.

“So many videos, so many photos (and) recordings of Felicia and (I remember) initially thinking to try and find that felt really daunting at first.

Maestro screening
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan arrive for a special screening of Maestro at Picturehouse Central in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“And then once we found it, it felt like the easiest thing in the world because of all the work that we did to get to that point – so it was a joy.”

Cooper, 48, said the actors adopted the couple’s “dynamic and a rhythm and a musicality with which they walked through life”.

He told PA: “There’s so much primary source material that was at our disposal and the children themselves, we were able to immerse ourselves in the world of the Bernstein’s via their children, their house in Fairfield we were able to do go there and do our own preparation, hanging out with the children.

“It was all there for us, we were able to put the time and work in so that we can then really get out of the way and channel these people more than acting like these people.”

Cooper said the film is about exploring the couple separately and then when they’re together during “various stages throughout their relationship”.

It comes after the children of Leonard Bernstein defended Cooper’s use of “make-up to amplify his resemblance” to the late composer in the film, after coming under fire for not using acting to “get the power of the man’s story and Jewishness”.

Cooper has had nine Oscar nominations, including for his leading role in A Star Is Born opposite Lady Gaga.

While Mulligan has starred in a host of critically acclaimed films including Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which earned her an Oscar nomination, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby and 2022’s She Said – which sees her play one of the New York Times reporters that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse to women.