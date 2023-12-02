IAC apologises for liking Instagram comment using ‘unacceptable language’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IAC apologises for liking Instagram comment using ‘unacceptable language’

By Press Association
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! cast (ITV/PA)
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! cast (ITV/PA)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has apologised for liking a comment on social media which used “unacceptable language” about one of the show’s contestants.

A statement was shared on the ITV show’s official Instagram page on Saturday which acknowledged the “mistake” but did not add what the post said or who it was about.

It read: “Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.

“The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.

“We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media.”

The ITV reality show has faced a number of issues with contestants Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent leaving early on “medical grounds”, while Nella Rose has had heated rows with campmates Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

Singer and actress Spears, the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, left the jungle on Wednesday after restaurant critic Dent departed on Monday.

Meanwhile, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom reported that it had received 861 complaints related to the clash between YouTuber Rose and First Dates star Sirieix on November 21’s episode.

The argument started after Sirieix remarked that he was old enough to be YouTuber Rose’s father.

Nella Rose
Nella Rose rowed with Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celebrity (ITV/PA)

Rose, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later told Sirieix that the comment had upset her and that she no longer wanted to speak to him and would not eat any food he prepared.

After Sirieix apologised, she told him: “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends, how about that?”

The pair later appeared to be on better terms after winning a trial together, when they exchanged high fives and shared a hug.

However, during Friday’s instalment, Rose said Sirieix has been making her life “hell” over the last couple of days due to the way he wanted things cleaned in the camp.

An argument between Rose and politician Nigel Farage over immigration, during the episode on November 22, received 856 Ofcom complaints related to “alleged racial offence” from Rose’s comments to Farage.

The YouTuber accused the GB News presenter of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK as she spoke to him about remarks he had made about reducing immigration.

After going back and forth on the topic, she said: “You want us gone, that’s all I understood,” to which Farage replied that Rose was not listening to him, before adding: “We can agree to disagree.”