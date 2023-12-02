Nigel Harman exits Strictly due to injury as Layton Williams scores perfect 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Harman exits Strictly due to injury as Layton Williams scores perfect 40

By Press Association
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Nigel Harman has said he “loved” his time on Strictly Come Dancing after being forced to withdraw from the competition due to injuring his rib while practising a jump in rehearsals.

The Casualty star revealed during the quarter-final show on Saturday that he had been taken to A&E after he fell and that it had not quite “sunk in” that he would not be performing anymore.

The musical-themed episode also saw screen and theatre star Layton Williams score the first perfect 40 of the series, but due to Harman’s departure the show will have no public vote or elimination this weekend.

Harman and his professional partner Katya Jones were due to perform a Charleston to Step In Time from Disney’s Mary Poppins before it was announced on Saturday afternoon that he would no longer compete due to the injury.

Appearing on the show alongside Jones, Harman told host Claudia Winkleman: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and as I flew, I was Peter Pan and as I landed, I was in A&E.

“I’ve done something to my rib basically and it’s quite painful. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well, but I’m having a lovely time.”

Reflecting on his time on the show, he added: “I’ve loved it and I am loving it. It’s too soon to say loved.

“And this hasn’t really sunk in. When I watched everyone come down the stairs I was like ‘Oh, this is real. I’m not part of this anymore’ and that’s quite sad. I’ve been avoiding Kat all day as that makes it really real as well.”

The actor also praised Jones, saying: “The only reason I’m standing here is because of all the work you’ve put into me.

“You challenge me, you push me, you support me, you make me laugh. And then you do extraordinary things on the floor with choreography and creativity. But most of all, you’re just part of me now.”

An emotional Jones said she had “absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on a dancefloor”, adding: “I know the reasons you did this, for your daughter and for your parents and especially missing out on this number, I know your parents would be very, very proud of you.

“And I hope you got something out of this that you’re going to cherish forever in your broken rib.”

The show then played a montage of clips of his time on the show.

Elsewhere in the episode, Williams performed a dramatic paso doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical with his partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The Bad Education star showed off his high kick and quick footwork skills before being dragged across the floor in splits and being lifted into the air at the end.

Motsi Mabuse gave him a standing ovation and said “this is how you come back from a dance-off”, and described the performance as “stunning”.

Craig Revel Horwood said it brought him back to his time performing in the Moulin Rouge, and described the routine as “fab-u-lous”.

Actress Ellie Leach placed second with a score of 36 for her theatrical quickstep to the song Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

Dressed as the Disney princess in a blue and white dress, she glided and twirled across the room with her dance partner Vito Coppola, who donned a Gaston costume with billowing white shirt and red waistcoat.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said the narrative she told throughout the performance was “off the charts”, adding: “You did a wonderful job of opening the show, well done.”

Anton Du Beke also praised her as the “Belle of the ball”, before adding that he “absolutely loved” the routine.

Actor Bobby Brazier soared to new heights with his dance partner Dianne Buswell as they took on the classic Dirty Dancing lift during their musicals week routine.

The couple danced the salsa to the song (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life from the 1987 film, which landed them a score of 34.

Du Beke said he felt the lift was executed with “great style and great panache”, while Revel Horwood felt it had “failed” in his mind as Buswell was not able to raise her arms into the air due to how the actor had lifted her.

Former tennis star Annabel Croft and her partner Johannes Radebe followed closely behind with a score of 33 for their emotional foxtrot to the track For Good from the musical Wicked.

Croft donned a black dress with a sparkly top and flowing skirt while painted green to transform into the Wicked Witch Of The West for the dance.

Du Beke said her frame was “the best in the whole competition” and that the performance reflected their relationship “perfectly”.

Hosts Winkleman and Tess Daly clarified during the show that the judges’ scores for the dances would be carried over to next week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.