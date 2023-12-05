Fred Sirieix accused of ‘forcefully’ putting himself up for I’m A Celeb trials

Fred Sirieix has been accused of “forcefully” putting himself up for bushtucker trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The First Dates star, 51, had to reach a verdict along with the group about who was taking on the wall trial on the ITV reality show following the end of public voting.

JLS singer Marvin Humes was voted by the celebrities as the first member after saying he was “up for doing it, 100%” and Sirieix then said he was joining him.

During the episode, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson said: “I’m happy to go as well. Happy to do it and you know, want to bring some stars back for the team.

“I think Marv should definitely be going because you haven’t done one yet and I know you are Superman. And Fred, if you want to do it that’s all up to me mate.”

Referring to Thompson creating a spoof production about police officers for the campmates, Sirieix discounted him doing it.

He said: “Don’t worry, I’m going, sorry Sam. You can carry on playing with your toys, we’ll do the men’s stuff.

“I’m going with Marvin, I’ve already decided.”

Former boxer Tony Bellew told Sirieix to “chill” while This Morning star Josie Gibson said “we’ve got to vote”.

Thompson appeared disappointed, saying: “I hope he doesn’t think that I just want to stay in camp. I really, really want to help.

“I also don’t want to argue about it. I don’t have a backbone. I’m not going to sit there and say, ‘No I want to do it’.”

Following the decision for Sirieix to help Humes, Nick Pickard was discussing the tension with former EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Gibson.

Harold said: “He’s very forceful once he’s decided”, while Gibson called him a “tiny bit socially unaware”.

Ahead of the trial, presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said Sirieix was “wrapping them up again” after he also appeared to interrupt their hosting during Monday’s episode.

In total Humes and Sirieix won five out of a possible eight stars.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX