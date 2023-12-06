Nick Pickard is fourth contestant voted out of I’m A Celebrity jungle

Actor Nick Pickard has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after he received the fewest votes from the public.

The Hollyoaks star, 48, competed regularly in various trials where he faced snakes and other animals during the course of the ITV1 reality show.

Pickard told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly he felt “great” being told to leave the Australian jungle.

He added: “It’s been amazing to be around, but it’s just after the second week… It’s really tough.”

Generosity, positivity and an underwater lung capacity to match, Nick’s been an amazing Campmate! 🙌 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/PTntk8GgVi — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2023

Pickard said he went into the show for his family, saying: “My niece, my nephew, my daughter, my girlfriend, everyone wanted me to be in (it)… I’ve never been asked before so to be honest, it is a lifetime experience in it but that was the reason, not to really to show (as) I know who I am.”

He also said that the trials left him with “rashes” all over his legs.

Also in the Wednesday episode, Josie Gibson reflected on feeling “a bit responsible” for the exit of fellow contestant Fred Sirieix.

The This Morning presenter, 38, regularly clashed with 51-year-old maitre d’hotel Sirieix in the kitchen before the First Dates star Sirieix was hugged by all the campmates and waved goodbye.

“The thing is, I feel maybe a bit responsible,” Gibson told her fellow contestants as he departed over the wooden bridge.

Sirieix interfered with the cooking methods when she was appointed camp chef and regularly questioned the way she was making meals.

Gibson also told the Bush Telegraph: “I’ll be sad to see him go because even though we had (issues) it was a battle of the chefs. I did really like him.”

Sirieix also clashed with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage over his views on the UK leaving the European Union.

Farage admitted that he was sorry he went home, before saying Sirieix came up “with all his conspiracy theories about Brexit”.

The GB News presenter, 59, also appeared disappointed that he was not doing a Bushtucker trial, saying the other contestants were more “physically capable than I am”.

He told the Bush Telegraph: “I want to pull my weight, I want to do my bit, but I was kind of talked out of it by the team.

“What frustrates me here is that I realise that I am damaged, mostly as a result of the plane crash, and that leaves me in a weaker position in some things to the other campmates and that’s just the way it is but I try and make up for it in every other way that I can.”

Pickard, JLS singer Marvin Humes and former boxer Tony Bellew all took part in the Critter Mixer trial, which involved them answering questions while being spun around.

They returned to camp having won six out of seven possible stars.

Elsewhere, Gibson and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson discussed him becoming a parent in the future.

Fred Sirieix left I’m A Celebrity after a public vote. (Ian West/PA)

Thompson, 31, said: “It’s kind of tough to explain this but a lot of people, a lot of guys who are like, ‘Mate, you need to have kids, you need to have kids’, but my circumstances are different to yours.

“My girlfriend, and I would never want to take this away from her, is doing so well. I know she doesn’t want to sort of give that up and she shouldn’t have to.

“There will come a time where we’ll both be like, ‘Yeah, now’s the time’, but I just don’t think it’s now.”

Gibson, 38, said: “I had (my son) Reg at 33 and I’m so glad I had him at that age as well because I really lived my life.

“If anything happened to me tomorrow Sam, I have had a blinder. I’ve had a real a good time. Until you feel like that, you know, hold out.”

Thompson is in a relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott, who recently competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.