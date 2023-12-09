Josie Gibson becomes seventh celebrity voted out of I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josie Gibson becomes seventh celebrity voted out of I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Josie Gibson has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has become the seventh contestant to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

She leaves behind GB News presenter Nigel Farage, former professional boxer Tony Bellew and reality star and radio presenter Sam Thompson, who will all be facing the series’ final.

After she left the camp the 38-year-old spoke to hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and said: “I’ve surprised myself, I’m stronger than I thought I was.”

Sitting down with the star, the pair asked Gibson about her clash with First Dates host Fred Sirieix, which she then described as a “battle of the chefs.”

The 51-year-old had interfered with the cooking methods of Big Brother star Gibson after he relinquished his role as camp chef.

Speaking about the spat, Gibson said: “Fred is a trained chef so it’s got to be hard for him… and sorry Fred, but everyone preferred my food.”

Also in the episode, former Ukip leader Farage said he had chosen the name “disruptor” for the Celebrity Cyclone challenge as he has spent his “whole life disrupting things.”

All four camp mates were were hit with water jets and giant balls during the challenge, which saw them tasked with collecting stars while dressed as superheroes.

Later on, the campmates were rewarded with ice cream following a challenge at Snake Rock.

Over the jungle tannoy, Kiosk Kev said: “G’day celebrities.

“The public has been asked to put you in order, according to various characteristics one being the most, four being the least.

“All you have to do is put yourselves in the correct order.

“Get the order right five times and you’ll win those dingo dollars.”

Categories included best hugger, most patient, best singer and kindest soul.

Upon successfully completing the task and their reward of ice cream, Gibson told Kiosk Kev: “It’s the best day of my life, thank you so much.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! concludes with the grand finale on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.