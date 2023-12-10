Ellie Leach says ‘I’m so much more confident in myself now’ since Strictly began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ellie Leach says ‘I’m so much more confident in myself now’ since Strictly began

By Press Association
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

Ellie Leach said she has surprised herself by how much her confidence has grown since joining Strictly Come Dancing three months ago.

The former Coronation Street star, 22, agreed she is a “completely different person” at the semi-final stage of the BBC competition, compared with when it began in September after being paired with professional Vito Coppola.

“I think that I didn’t realise how much of a personal journey I would go on throughout Strictly, I think that I’m so much more confident in myself now,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I think I’m starting to really believe in myself, not just in dancing, but just in life.

“I feel like I’ve actually matured a lot and I think that I’ve got a different outlook on life now which I think is really incredible.

“I think I’ve become more of like a yes person, whereas before I was a bit of a no person because kind of that fear of the unknown being scared and stuff…I think I’ve really thrown myself into this experience and been like ‘You know what Vito, you’re a professional – if you trust me to do this, then why not’.”

Leach said professional partner Coppola helped her on her personal journey by believing in her ability to perform the choreography.

“I think that before I was just a bit scared and a bit like ‘I don’t think I can do that’ and ‘what if I try it and what if it goes wrong?’, then I’ll feel silly, but now I just throw myself into it because if Vito trusts me, he’s a professional and he knows exactly what he’s doing.”

The pair said they were living in the present and were not thinking about lifting the Glitterball Trophy, despite being the bookies favourite to win the show.

Coppola said Leach’s pain tolerance has improved since starting the show.

He said: When you practise for many hours and your body’s not used to it, at the beginning she really couldn’t handle a little muscle pain or one little bruise.

“And now she really can handle it very good. The resilience, the way of standing full of bruises, full of blisters but she’s still there. That’s my warrior, I’m so proud.”

Leach said physically and mentally she has become “so much stronger” over the past 11 weeks.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.