Kasabian and Keane among headliners announced for the Latitude Festival

By Press Association
Kasabian will perform at Latitude Festival in 2024 (Lesley Martin/PA)
Kasabian will perform at Latitude Festival in 2024 (Lesley Martin/PA)

Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar will join Duran Duran as Latitude Festival headliners in 2024, it has been announced.

The annual music event will return to Henham Park in Suffolk from July 25 to July 28.

Acts added to the schedule include US musical trio Khruangbin, veteran musician and producer Nile Rodgers with his band Chic, electronic duo Orbital, singers Rag N’ Bone Man and Rick Astley, and musical group The Mary Wallopers.

TRNSMT festival
Hannah Reid from London Grammar (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They will be joined by rock band Reverend And The Makers, musical trio Mary In The Junkyard, indie rockers Picture Parlour and punk outfit University.

Sara Pascoe is the first comedy headliner announced, joining Samira Banks and the finalists of the Chortle Student Comedy Award.

Duran Duran were the first act added to the 2024 line-up in November, with bassist John Taylor saying the festival will be their “sole UK performance next summer”.

It will be the first Latitude appearance for Kasabian, and the group of vocalist Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter, said: “It’s going to be massive.

“We can’t wait to give you the show of your lives. See you in the summer.”

Sara Pascoe
Sara Pascoe will join the comedy line-up (PA)

Also making their Latitude debut will be English indie pop band London Grammar, fronted by Hannah Reid.

The group said: “It is a beautiful opportunity to play the festival for the very first time, which is so well loved.

“It’s also a chance for us to perform new music that we have been creating, and we can’t wait to share it at Latitude.”

Tim Rice-Oxley, from Keane added: “We were gutted when we missed out on playing at Latitude when it was cancelled in 2020 – so we’re over the moon to finally be playing there next year.

“It’s a legendary festival and we can’t wait to be there.”

British Summer Time festival – London
Tom Chaplin of Keane performing during the British Summer Time festival, in Hyde Park, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Latitude director Melvin Benn said of the 2024 festival: “Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the line-up at this year’s Latitude Festival truly epitomises our vision for a diverse and dynamic program.

“Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience.

“We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year’s music headliners capture the essence of that vision.”

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday December 12 at 11am, with pre-sale tickets are available now.