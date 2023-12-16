Survivor winner crowned and says victory was ‘best moment of my entire life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor winner crowned and says victory was ‘best moment of my entire life’

By Press Association
Matthew has been crowned sole survivor (BBC/Remarkable)
Matthew has won the title of sole survivor on the BBC One reality-competition show where contestants were marooned on a tropical location to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals.

The 21-year-old hospitality worker from Cumbria said that winning Survivor was the “best moment” of his “entire life” and said he had anticipated being “underestimated” on the show as he was the youngest player.

After 34 days, the game came to a conclusion during Saturday’s episode as the remaining four players: Christopher, Matthew, Hannah and Leilani, competed to be in the final three.

In the episode, the Calena tribe members received tree mail declaring that it was time for their final immunity challenge where they would be in with the chance of securing a spot as a finalist.

During Hand On The Idol, the players stood on narrow pegs while they had one hand on an idol and another on a ring.

The last person standing was Christopher, who after five hours, won individual immunity and a place in the final three.

From that game, the contestants went straight to the tribal council and with three votes, Hannah became the 15th contestant eliminated from the show.

The next day, the remaining three made a statement to the jury about why they should win the title of sole survivor before the final votes were cast.

Matthew on Survivor (BBC/Remarkable)

Matthew emerged victorious and won a prize of £100,000 alongside the title of sole survivor.

Speaking about his win following the game, he said: “I outwitted, outplayed and outlasted 17 other players by playing the social game perfectly.

“I anticipated before the show that I would be underestimated because I was the youngest player, so me being aware of that definitely helped me in the game.”

Discussing the moment host that Joel Dommett announced he was the winner, he added: “When Joel announced me as the winner, that was the best moment of my entire life.

“I was really emotional thinking about how proud my family and friends were going to be.

“I felt like all my hard work had paid off, it was a dream come true. I just wanted to give Joel a massive hug.

“I will always remember that moment it was amazing.”

Speaking about the moment he got home, he said: “My mam, dad and brother picked me up from the train station, I just ran across the platform to see them it was such an emotional moment.

“When we got home we ordered a takeaway and we just talked for hours and hours about everything it was so nice to catch up.

“After the experience of Survivor it made me appreciate everything in my life so much more.

“I went away with some friends as well and I felt like I hadn’t seen them in forever.”

Catch up on Survivor on BBC iPlayer.