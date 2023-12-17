Amy Dowden says she felt like herself again after performing on Strictly final

Amy Dowden has said she felt like herself for the first time since her cancer diagnosis when she was reunited with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals to perform during the live final.

The 33-year-old dancer was unable to have a celebrity partner on the BBC One show this year after her diagnosis and treatment for stage three breast cancer.

Dowden, who finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, fractured her foot shortly after and said in an Instagram post that she was “heartbroken” as it meant her plans to return to the Strictly ballroom were no longer possible.

In a surprise appearance, however, the Caerphilly-born dancer returned to the stage on Saturday night when the professionals opened the grand final with a high-octane routine, wearing black and white outfits.

On Sunday, Dowden wrote about the final in an Instagram post and said: “Strictly 2023 thank you! Congratulations to our fabulous winners and finalist but also to every member of the team!

“It’s truly a dream team! My aim this year was to be able to dance in some way and after breaking my foot the plans had to change but as always the incredible team still made it happen.

“Last night I got to be part of the opening number.

“To have that adrenaline rush from performing in front of an audience, to be back with the gang made me feel like Amy again (the first time since my diagnosis).

“Thank you @bbcstrictly for helping me through these past few months. You’ve helped me more than you will ever know!

“This show certainly brings joy to the nation.

“It’s bitter sweet coming to the end for me as this has been my only bit of normality the past few months and given me the distraction and focus to be there on Saturdays when I could with the team.

“My heart couldn’t be more full than it is for this show and everyone involved. So proud to be part of the magic! Thank you!”

At the end of the show, soap star Ellie Leach and her professional partner Vito Coppola were announced as the winners of Strictly 2023 and were handed the glitterball trophy.

Even though Dowden was unable to perform in a couple this year, she made a surprise appearance on the BBC flagship show in October, appearing to read out the show’s terms and conditions.

Emerging from behind a golden fringe wall and sporting a shaved head and white glittery dress, she told host Claudia Winkleman that she was “over halfway through treatment”.

Later, in an episode of spin-off programme It Takes Two, Dowden said the support of fellow dancers and staff on the show allowed her to feel “liberated” to not wear a wig when she appeared on the programme.

The dancer, who joined Strictly in 2017, announced her cancer diagnosis in May after finding a lump in her breast in April, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

In November she thanked people for their “love and support” when she posted a video to social media which showed her ringing a bell that signalled the end of her chemotherapy.