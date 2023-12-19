What to watch on TV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

What to watch on TV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day

By Press Association
The first Doctor Who Christmas special since 2017 is among the TV highlights this festive season (James Pardon/BBC Studios/PA)
The first Doctor Who Christmas special since 2017 is among the TV highlights this festive season (James Pardon/BBC Studios/PA)

Animated cats, Strictly Come Dancing and the Christmas Day address from the King are among the TV highlights this festive season.

Here is a look at the best television on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

– Christmas Eve

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (ITV, 7.45pm). The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children host the annual carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Mog’s Christmas (Channel 4, 7.45pm). This adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved children’s book by the animation team behind The Tiger Who Came To Tea features a voice cast including Adjoa Andoh, Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

Mog’s Christmas (Channel 4/PA)

A Ghost Story For Christmas – Lot No 249 (BBC 2, 10pm). The latest festive ghost story from Mark Gatiss is an adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1892 short story and stars Kit Harington and Freddie Fox.

Beyond Paradise (BBC 1, 9pm). The Death In Paradise spin-off’s first Christmas special is a twist on A Christmas Carol and sees DI Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and DS Esther (Zahra Ahmadi) investigate a series of break-ins where nothing is stolen.

The Great Christmas Bake Off (Channel 4, 8.15pm). Stars of previous series return to the tent for a set of seasonal challenges from Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, including mince pies, cinnamon snowflake loaves and redemption cakes.

– Christmas Day

Tabby McTat (BBC One 2.35pm). Animated adaptations of the books of Gruffalo creator Julia Donaldson have become a Christmas tradition and this story about a busker’s cat features the voice talents of Sope Dirisu and Rob Brydon.

Tabby McTat
Tabby McTat (Magic Light Pictures/PA)

The King’s Christmas Broadcast (BBC 1, BBC 2, ITV). The first Christmas address from the King attracted bumper viewing numbers last year and the same is likely to be true this year.

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, 4.40pm). Dan Snow, Keisha Buchanan and Sally Nugent are among the famous faces taking a turn round the dancefloor in the hope of lifting the Christmas glitterball.

Doctor Who (BBC One, 5.55pm). The first Christmas Day special for the sci-fi staple since 2017, The Church On Ruby Road sees Russell T Davies back at the helm and the full debut of Ncuti Gatwa, the first black Time Lord. It also marks the introduction of his companion, Ruby, played by Millie Gibson.

Call The Midwife (BBC One, 8.15pm). A trip to the midwives of Nonnatus House is a seasonal staple and in this extended episode the gang hatch a plan to lift an elderly nun out of depression.

Call The Midwife (BBC/PA)

– Boxing Day

Charles III – The Coronation Year (BBC 1, 6.50pm). Helena Bonham Carter narrates a documentary about the first year of the King’s reign.

Vera (ITV, 8pm). Brenda Blethyn is back as the unflappable DCI, investigating a suicide while the office is distracted by Secret Santas.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year (Channel 4, 9pm). Richard Ayode, Katherine Ryan, Mel Giedroyc and Mo Gilligan are among those joining host Jimmy Carr for a funny look back on the year.