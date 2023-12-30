First celebrity unmasked on latest series of The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First celebrity unmasked on latest series of The Masked Singer

By Press Association
Stars of The Masked Singer Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett and Davina McCall (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Stars of The Masked Singer Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett and Davina McCall (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The first celebrity to be unmasked on the latest series of The Masked Singer is Dionne Warwick.

The American singer, 83, who appeared as Weather, performed the Jimmy Cliff hit I Can See Clearly Now on the ITV celebrity show on Saturday.

Mobo Awards 2012 – Liverpool
Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Warwick said: “It’s been an absolute joy, when I was asked to the show I was like, yes, let’s have some fun, but I can never try to disguise my voice.”

She had been in the bottom alongside Maypole, who performed P!nk’s Never Gonna Not Dance Again, and Dippy Egg, who gave a rendition of The Monkees’ song Daydream Believer after an audience vote on the British version of the hit show.

Warwick said it was “the hardest thing in the world” to keep her participation a secret, saying: “I’m a talker, I love to talk, and I couldn’t talk to anybody. But I had no choice. I had to follow the rules so I didn’t say a word to anybody.”

She explained that her costume was part of her having “a ball” by doing the show.

Warwick also said: “You know the weather is very unpredictable. I am totally predictable. You always know what Dionne is about and up to. Always.”

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the series sees a panel and those at home guess the secret identity of the anonymous celebrity singers, all wearing elaborate costumes.

The celebrity panel includes presenter Davina McCall, talk show host Jonathan Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan and Busted singer Charlie Simpson.

Ross had guessed it was Dionne Warwick.

Commenting on the other judges’ guesses, Warwick said: “It was quite interesting to think that I sounded like Bonnie Tyler, Macy Gray, Sade. I’ll take that.”

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.