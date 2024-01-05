Phoebe Tomlinson reveals newborn daughter named in honour of late mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phoebe Tomlinson reveals newborn daughter named in honour of late mother

By Press Association
Daisy Tomlinson, Lottie Tomlinson and Phoebe Tomlinson (Ian West/PA)
Daisy Tomlinson, Lottie Tomlinson and Phoebe Tomlinson (Ian West/PA)

Phoebe Tomlinson has named her newborn daughter Olive Johannah Varley, in a nod to her late mother.

The 19-year-old British influencer and model, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, shared a black and white video on Instagram of the January 4 delivery with her footballer partner Jack Varley.

Tomlinson revealed her daughter’s middle name was a nod to her mother Johannah Deakin – who died in December 2016 at the age of 43 after a long battle with leukaemia.

She wrote: “Olive Johannah Varley. 04.01.24 – weighing 7lb7oz – the best day of our lives.”

The video saw Tomlinson opt for a water birth and later saw her overcome with emotion, craddling her newborn daughter, alongside Varley.

Among those congratulating the couple was twin sister Daisy Tomlinson, who wrote: “My superwoman, the best day of my life.”

Meanwhile, former professional British tennis player Lewis Burton, who is the partner of her other sister Lottie Tomlinson said he “can’t wait to meet her.”

In March 2019, her younger sister Felicite (Fizzy) died from an accidental overdose, two-and-a-half years after the death of their mother.