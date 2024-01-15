Former EastEnders star Rita Simons joins Hollyoaks as Joel Dexter’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Former EastEnders star Rita Simons joins Hollyoaks as Joel Dexter’s mother

By Press Association
Rita Simons as Marie (LimePictures/PA)
Rita Simons as Marie (LimePictures/PA)

British actress Rita Simons has joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Joel Dexter’s mother Marie.

The soap star, 46, played Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders until 2017, when she was killed off alongside her sister Ronnie

Viewers will catch a first-look at her character in an after-credit trailer after an hour-long Hollyoaks special airing on Tuesday.

Rita Simons
Soap star Rita Simons has joined Hollyoaks (Ian West/PA)

After leaving prison, Marie will sneak into the Chester village and try to steal Mercedes’ red dress from the McQueens’ washing line.

She has short blonde hair and her hands in the pockets of a pink bomber jacket, standing next to a sign that says “welcome to Hollyoaks village”.

Simons said: “Marie’s got a lot of ties here, so I think there’s going to be quite a lot of trouble between quite a few characters, and you will just have to keep watching to see.”

She stars opposite Rory Douglas-Speed who has played Joel since 2016, Nicole Barber-Lane, who plays Hollyoaks matriarch Myra McQueen, and her daughters Cleo and Theresa, when they return to Chester.

Myra left the village in 2019 after she was ditched at the altar by her fiance Sally, who had discovered she was being cheated on.

Theresa, played by Jorgie Porter, left the village in November 2022 and her return was teased in the soap’s New Year trailer.

After being offered a job opportunity on a research project in India, Cleo, played by Nadine Mulkerrin, bid farewell to Hollyoaks in 2022 but will be returning to try to reconnect with Joel.

British Soap Awards 2019
Nadine Mulkerrin will return to Hollyoaks (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Cleo will be joined by a secret admirer with whom she has had a fling – Abe Fielding, played by Tyler Conti.

Conti said: “Abe is a charming working-class young lad with a manipulative streak a mile wide.

“The ingredients of a deeply troubled past and a complicated family life have brewed his dangerous temper, especially when things don’t go his way.

“I can’t wait for Abe to explode into the Hollyoaks village, you can expect danger, manipulation and one heck of a messy family that comes with.”

Mulkerrin said: “I am so happy to be back in the world of Hollyoaks being Cleo.

“I feel re-energised and super excited for all the amazing storylines coming my way.”

She added: “The fans can expect some unfinished business between Cleo and Joel and a new mysterious man for Cleo who has a few red flags.”

An hour-long episode of Hollyoaks featuring a special after-credit trailer will air at 7pm on E4 on Tuesday January 16 and is available to stream on Channel 4.