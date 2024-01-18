Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran to make West End debut in one-woman show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran to make West End debut in one-woman show

By Press Association
Charithra Chandran is starring in Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon (Suzan Moore/PA)
Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran will make her West End debut in one-woman show Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon.

The 27-year-old actress is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in season two of the hit Netflix Regency-era drama.

On Thursday, Katy Galloway Productions announced Chandran will star in the play at the Garrick Theatre in London for a six-week run from March 17 to April 28.

Charithra Chandran will appear in the West End (Yui Mok/PA)

The 75-minute play follows a 17-year-old girl after the untimely death of her sister.

It is written by Rosie Day and her debut book of the same title was published by Hachette in 2021.

Writer, author and actress Day first presented the show at Southwark Playhouse in 2023.

This version of the show is directed by Georgie Straight who was an associate director for the UK tour of Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t  and Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre.

The cast and crew of Bridgerton season two (Yui Mok/PA)

Chandran has acting credits in TV spy series Alex Rider and 2021 Marvel film Eternals and she will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy How To Date Billy Walsh, starring alongside British actors Nick Frost and Lucy Punch.

The actress is also a global ambassador for Room To Read, a charity committed to tackling illiteracy and gender inequality.

Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon will open on March 17 and tickets, which start from £25, will be available to purchase from January 19.