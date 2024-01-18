Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran to make West End debut in one-woman show

Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran will make her West End debut in one-woman show Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon.

The 27-year-old actress is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in season two of the hit Netflix Regency-era drama.

On Thursday, Katy Galloway Productions announced Chandran will star in the play at the Garrick Theatre in London for a six-week run from March 17 to April 28.

Charithra Chandran will appear in the West End (Yui Mok/PA)

The 75-minute play follows a 17-year-old girl after the untimely death of her sister.

It is written by Rosie Day and her debut book of the same title was published by Hachette in 2021.

Writer, author and actress Day first presented the show at Southwark Playhouse in 2023.

This version of the show is directed by Georgie Straight who was an associate director for the UK tour of Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t and Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre.

The cast and crew of Bridgerton season two (Yui Mok/PA)

Chandran has acting credits in TV spy series Alex Rider and 2021 Marvel film Eternals and she will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy How To Date Billy Walsh, starring alongside British actors Nick Frost and Lucy Punch.

The actress is also a global ambassador for Room To Read, a charity committed to tackling illiteracy and gender inequality.

Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon will open on March 17 and tickets, which start from £25, will be available to purchase from January 19.