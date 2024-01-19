London rappers D-Block Europe beat global stars to claim first number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

London rappers D-Block Europe beat global stars to claim first number one album

By Press Association
D-Block Europe have claimed their first number album (Ian West/PA)
D-Block Europe have claimed their first number album (Ian West/PA)

London rap duo D-Block Europe have seen off competition from international artists to claim their first number one album.

The Lewisham collective, composed of Adam “Young Adz” Williams and Ricky “Dirtbike LB” Banton, secured the top spot with their third record Rolling Stone, which features collaborations with global rappers Yxng Bane, Noizy and Kodak Black.

They have narrowly missed the milestone with their previous two studio albums, The Blue Print: Us vs Them and Lap 5, which both peaked at number two.

After establishing themselves within the rap scene, they shot to wider attention with their track Ferrari Horses featuring Raye, which was later remixed by British DJ Casso and retitled Prada.

The song went viral on TikTok last year, reaching number two in the UK charts.

Following hot on their heels this week is London-born, Atlanta-raised 21 Savage, who takes second place with his third album American Dream.

Rock band The Vaccines’ sixth studio album Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations follows behind to claim the third spot.

US singer Noah Kahan holds on to fourth for another week with Stick Season while Canadian star The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights drops two spots to number five.

In the singles chart, Ariana Grande’s comeback track Yes, And? has narrowly missed out on securing the top spot as Kahan’s Stick Season continues to dominate.

The lead track from his third album is once again the most-streamed track in the UK over the last seven days, accumulating 8.2 million streams, with just 600 chart units separating it from Grande, according to the Official Chart Company.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor continues to perform well, taking the third spot this week, following its appearance in the film Saltburn.

The song, which came out in 2001, features toward the end of the film when Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver Quick, is dancing naked around Saltburn manor to the noughties tune.

US rapper Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me drops one place to number four while rising US singer Teddy Swims climbs one to round off the top five this week.