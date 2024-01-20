Cancer survivor who ‘couldn’t walk up stairs’ labelled warrior on Gladiators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer survivor who ‘couldn’t walk up stairs’ labelled warrior on Gladiators

By Press Association
Gladiators airs on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
A cancer survivor who “couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs” during his battle with leukaemia was labelled a warrior on BBC One’s Gladiators.

The sports entertainment show, which was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 in the UK, debuted 16 new “superhumans” when the show kick-started last weekend.

During the show’s second episode, occupational therapy student John, from Preston, was introduced as one of the episode’s four contestants who would take on the Gladiators.

The 31-year-old revealed he had overcome leukaemia and also won a Guinness World Record for pulling a 1.5-tonne vehicle the furthest distance in 24 hours.

Speaking to co-host Barney Walsh, John said: “I’ve been big into my fitness but when I was 16, unfortunately, I got diagnosed with leukaemia, to the point where I couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs, to now being a Guinness World Record holder and about to take on the Gladiators.

“So I’m standing here and just saying anything’s possible when you’ve got the right mindset and determination and belief in yourself.”

After facing the challenge Power Ball, John took part in The Edge and was very quickly taken down by Apollo – in the game which involved being lifted 30 feet into the air.

Afterwards, Apollo told the competitor: “From all the people that have lost someone that they love to leukaemia, to see you here, living your best life, here on Gladiators, nothing but respect for you my man. You’re a champion, you’re a warrior.”

In the challenge Gauntlet, John successfully managed to get past Viper, Phantom, Steel and Giant – who were tasked with stopping him getting to the finish line.

Other challenges included Duel, where John took on 6ft 6ins contestant Bionic, and The Wall, which John won when he battled Legend.

The show culminated with the obstacle course The Eliminator, and John was beaten by steelworker Jake, meaning that he also lost a place in the quarter-finals.

Hosting the 11-episode series revamp is Barney and his father, presenter of The Chase Bradley Walsh.

The original American Gladiators series was broadcast in the US in 1989 and became so popular a UK version was made starting in 1992, presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu.

Between 2008-2009 Gladiators, was brought back for a short run on Sky.

Gladiators continues on BBC One.