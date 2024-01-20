Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd announces engagement to Bianca Wallace

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd and his partner Bianca Wallace have announced their engagement.

The 50-year-old actor, known for playing Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four film series, and Wallace posted a photo to their respective Instagram accounts, which showcased the actress’s silver and green engagement ring.

Alongside an emoji of a heart and ring was the caption: “The most precious thing happened…”

The actor from Aberdare in Wales confirmed his romance with Wallace in 2021 when he shared a photo of them sat together and wrote: “Thank you for making me smile again.”

The pair star in drama A Ray Of Sunshine, about a woman coming to terms with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, a lifelong condition Wallace was diagnosed with at the age of 25.

In March 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from actress Alice Evans.

The couple’s relationship had hit the headlines in January of that year after Evans tweeted, and then deleted, a post to say Gruffudd was leaving her and their two children.

Gruffudd and Evans, 55, met on the set of 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and had been married since 2007.

The Welsh actor has credits in films including Black Hawk Down (2001), Titanic (1997), Horrible Bosses (2011) and San Andreas (2015).

He has also starred in ITV thriller Liar as Andrew Earlham and played a forensic pathologist in ABC drama Harrow.