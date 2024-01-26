Five contestants go into final of The Traitors with murderers still among them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five contestants go into final of The Traitors with murderers still among them

By Press Association
The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. (Studio Lambert/ Llara Plaza, PA)
The final five contestants on hit BBC show The Traitors still have deceitful foes among them as series two draws to a close.

On Friday’s finale, BBC One viewers will find out if the traitors – Welshman Andrew, who more than 20 years ago learned to walk again after being in a coma, or British Army engineer, from Slough, Harry – remain to steal the total prize pot from the faithful contestants.

The faithfuls, which include veterinary nurse, from Inverness, Evie, Manchester national account manager Jaz and disability model from Bristol Mollie, will be hoping that they can find and banish the traitors in the last episode from this season.

Ahead of the final episode, Harry said: “I just feel mind-blown, to be honest, I think I’ve done everything I could right.

Harry, Andrew, Evie, Claudia Winkleman, Jaz, Mollie (BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

“I couldn’t have done anything else to get here but also it has been a bit of luck as well. I couldn’t be more thankful to the other players around me but especially the traitors, just because the way they’ve played the game has allowed me to get to where I am.

“For example, (banished traitors) Ash, Miles, and Paul, all of them could have tried bringing me down with them and the ship. I can’t say I would have been too happy if someone was coming at me who I knew was supposed to be on my team. So I’m just lost for words, really. I just can’t believe it.”

At the start of the season there were 22 contestants and since then lots of faithful were murdered or banished and four traitors were caught.

Harry said his “best moment” was winning a shield, which protects the faithful from being murdered, in a previous mission.

He had let a limited number of contestants know about the protection so they would think he was nearly murdered so he could mask the recruitment of a new traitor.

Under the rules of the game, traitors can either murder or recruit during the course of a night.

On Thursday night, there were rumblings that Harry could be betrayed by Andrew, who spoke to Evie and Jaz, hinting that the army man could make  a good traitor as there is no suspicion on him.

Jaz, who has long had suspicions about Harry, decided not to speak about them to anyone as he was concerned that the faithful would go after him but has plans to convince them in the future.

Andrew also admitted to the camera that he feels “like a dad to Harry” but knows he is in a “very strong position”, meaning he is unlikely to be banished by the faithful.

Both Mollie and Evie have expressed that they think Harry is a faithful, though the later hinted at the end of the latest episode that she is considering everyone a traitor.

The Traitors final five with Winkleman (BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

The final round table will see contestants vote for who they think the traitor is and if they fail then money, which currently stands at more than £75,000, will be taken by the deceitful players.

The BBC One psychological reality programme is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

She revealed on Thursday’s episode that no players will be murdered before the final.

The series contestants also act out a funeral procession to discover which of them had been poisoned, Northern Irish retired teacher, Diane, who also had to buried in her own grave, and discover that Machiavellian figure Paul was a traitor after a close banishing.

Diane also revealed that Ross, who later became a traitor and failed to avenge her death due to being banished, was her son by telling the camera: “Paul is not my son … but Ross is.”

The Traitors concludes Friday 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.