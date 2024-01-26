Jess Glynne ‘fell out of love with music’ following death threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jess Glynne ‘fell out of love with music’ following death threats

By Press Association
Jess Glynne ‘fell out of love with music’ following death threats (David Davies/PA)
Jess Glynne ‘fell out of love with music’ following death threats (David Davies/PA)

Jess Glynne said she was “deeply unhappy” in the music industry and questioned a return, particularly after a cancel culture backlash evoked death threats.

The chart-topping music star, 34, said she was “really burnt out” and needed hospital treatment for exhaustion after her 2019 world tour ended, and was “quite relieved” there was a work hiatus when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

However, after the “horrific” death of her grandmother from Covid when pandemic rules prevented family visits, and the unexpected death of a friend, Glynne said she was “really scared to go back into the studio”.

In March 2021, Glynne was accused of transphobia in a cancel culture backlash after appearing on comedian Mo Gilligan’s podcast.

“It felt like the world caved in on me,” Glynne told The Telegraph.

“People can be so aggressive. They hear one thing and all just jump on this bandwagon, and…it feels like the world is over. For a period, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t breathe, how do I get out?’”

Glynne, who is bisexual and dating former England footballer Alex Scott, said: “The way I said it wasn’t even an attack, it was actually me celebrating a community that I’m a part of, and that I love.

“And instead of that community being supportive and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, Jess, you know what, that word is actually really uncomfortable’, there were death threats and all these awful things.”

The Rather Be singer, who issued an apology at the time, said the incident made her wary of expressing herself in public for “a year or two”.

She said: “I fell in and out of love with music. I was deeply unhappy. I felt I was only seen as a product; I wasn’t seen as a human being.”

In January 2022, Glynne signed with Roc Nation, the US entertainment company founded by rapper Jay-Z, after years of being told “I’m not allowed to do this, I have to wear this and go there, I have to be that, I can’t say this and I can’t do that”.

She later spoke briefly about her relationship with Scott which started last summer, saying: “Over the years, I’ve never hidden who I am. I’m a very open person. I believe that love is love.

“And I’ve never hidden the fact that I’ve been in relationships with men, and I’ve been in relationships with women. That’s a massive side of my life.”

Glynne, who is set to release a new single titled Enough, said she was also one song away from finishing her third album.

She added: “I want the album to tell a story about vulnerability and power, being brave, showing all sides to who I am. I want it to be unapologetic.”