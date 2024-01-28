The Cure member sends support to Morrissey as he receives ‘medical supervision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Cure member sends support to Morrissey as he receives ‘medical supervision’

By Press Association
Morrissey has cancelled a number of tour dates in the US (Dave Thompson/PA)
Morrissey has cancelled a number of tour dates in the US (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell has sent well wishes to Morrissey after it was announced the singer was under “medical supervision for physical exhaustion”.

It comes after the former frontman of The Smiths, 64, had to cancel a number of tour dates in the US over the weekend.

A post to the singer’s Instagram page, attributed to tour manager Donnie Knutson, said: “Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion.

“He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and will remain in Zurich.”

Morrissey, full name Steven Patrick Morrissey, had been due to play at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California on Friday, and at the Kia Forum, also in California, on Saturday.

Both venues said the concerts, which were to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seventh studio album You Are The Quarry, had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Following the news, The Cure keyboardist O’Donnell said he was “sorry to hear” Morrissey was unwell in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

He added: “Sending him hugs and wishing him a speedy recovery X.”

Morrissey Glastonbury Festival
Morrissey performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year, The Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke died aged 59 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Smiths’ original line-up comprised Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and Rourke.

The English rock band had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs including Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, This Charming Man and There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

The demise of the Manchester four-piece was one of the most spectacular in the UK music world, the fallout of which saw Joyce and Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties in 1989.

The band, powered by the songwriting partnership of Marr and Morrissey, split up in 1987, having released albums including The Smiths and Meat Is Murder and earning three top 10 hits.

Following their split, Morrissey went solo and produced a string of hit albums including number one records Viva Hate, Vauxhall And I and Ringleader Of The Tormentors.