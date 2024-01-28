Marie Helvin on modelling at 71: I’m always going to feel sensual in my own skin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marie Helvin on modelling at 71: I’m always going to feel sensual in my own skin

By Press Association
Model Marie Helvin underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Philip Toscano/PA)
Model Marie Helvin underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Philip Toscano/PA)

Model Marie Helvin has said she will “always feel sexy and sensual” in her own skin after undergoing a mastectomy.

The 71-year-old model, who was married to famed fashion photographer David Bailey for a decade, revealed in 2022 she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy.

Her cancer was detected early as she got a lump checked out after discovering it while exercising, which meant she did not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Lingerie London fashion show – London
Model Marie Helvin has spoken about always feeling sensual in her own skin (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, she said: “This is why it’s so important for me to talk about it.

“I thought I was the healthiest person I know – then I found a lump.”

The model said her mastectomy was the “easy part” as she experienced “very little pain” which she found “extraordinary”.

“The most painful part of the whole experience was the biopsy,” she explained.

“They gave me several shots of anaesthetic, but boy they sure didn’t work, I was howling.”

She has also had breast reconstruction surgery, saying: “It’s amazing how it looks, how it feels – they can do fantastic things today.

“I mean, it’s not perfect. I don’t have cleavage on one side, I now travel with a ‘chicken fillet’ to all my photoshoots.”

Helvin first began modelling as a teenager and later posed in many photoshoots for British Vogue and her former husband Bailey.

Now in her 70s, she is still working, recently featuring in a campaign for lingerie brand Bluebella.

Moet & Chandon Tribute to Cinema Event – London
Marie Helvin recently featured in a lingerie campaign (Yui Mok/PA)

Reflecting on the project, she told the newspaper: “I’ve always just taken it for granted that it doesn’t matter how old I am.

“I’m always going to feel sexy and sensual in my own skin.

“It’s something that I just never thought will disappear or die as I get older. I took it as a matter of fact.”

In order to maintain her physique, she still attends the gym regularly but has altered her routine after her surgery.

“I cannot lift the weights I once lifted, because I don’t have the upper body strength I once had,” she said.

“Now I go for 40 minutes four times a week and I don’t use the heavy lifting machines, I focus more on cardio.”

She also concentrates on floor exercise to maintain a trim torso.

The model also revealed she has not eaten any red meat for more than 50 years but does eat fish and practises intermittent fasting.

However, she said her weakness is for sugary snacks, particularly gummy bears and licorice.