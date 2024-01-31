I’ve had years of abuse since ‘run-in’ with Laurence Fox, says drag star Crystal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ve had years of abuse since ‘run-in’ with Laurence Fox, says drag star Crystal

By Press Association
I’ve had years of abuse since ‘run-in’ with Laurence Fox, says drag star Crystal (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant said he has been physically threatened and had to deal with “relentless” abuse amid a three-year High Court libel battle with Laurence Fox.

Actor-turned-politician Fox was sued by drag artist Crystal, whose real name is Colin Seymour, and by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake after he referred to them as “paedophiles” on Twitter, now known as X, in October 2020.

Reclaim Party founder Mr Fox, who branded the pair during an exchange about a decision by Sainsbury’s to mark Black History Month, lost his High Court battle on Monday but has since said he is considering an appeal.

“The things I’ve had to put up with over the past three or so years have been disgusting,” Mr Seymour wrote in the Independent following the ruling.

“I’ve been physically threatened, in person, even at Pride gigs. I’ve had emails saying if I ever show my face in Southend again, I’ll get what’s coming to me.

“It’s been years of pretty relentless abuse. I can’t attribute it to Fox directly but none of it happened before our run-in – and the judge was keen to point that out in her ruling.”

Laurence Fox libel case
Laurence Fox makes a statement outside the the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London, after a High Court judge ruled that he libelled two men when he referred to them as ‘paedophiles’ on social media (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During the judgment, Mrs Justice Collins Rice said Mr Fox’s labelling of the pair as paedophiles was “seriously harmful, defamatory and baseless”, while dismissing Fox’s counter-claims which accused the pair of racism.

Despite his experiences, Mr Seymour said it was “important” to challenge Mr Fox over the social media post.

“The moment Fox called me a paedophile, I felt I had to do something,” he said.

“It’s a slur I’ve seen normalised and weaponised, particularly against the trans community and the drag community and anyone who’s gender non-conforming.”

He added: “The trope about gay men being paedophiles is as old as the hills, and I felt it was important to challenge it.”