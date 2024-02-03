Comedian Mo Gilligan compares talent of Masked Singer star to Beyonce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comedian Mo Gilligan compares talent of Masked Singer star to Beyonce

By Press Association
(ITV)
(ITV)

Comedian Mo Gilligan has compared the singing ability of a contestant on The Masked Singer to Beyonce, saying “that’s the best performance I’ve ever seen in my life”.

Air Fryer left the judges stunned during Saturday’s episode after performing a powerful rendition of Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

Judge Gilligan joked that he felt the character’s electrical appliance costume made him feel like he was watching “Curry’s The Musical”.

He added: “That’s the best performance I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve seen Beyonce three times and she has nothing on Air Fryer.”

Gilligan guessed it could be singer Ella Henderson behind the mask, while fellow judge Davina McCall thought the performer – who she described as “jaw-droppingly, breathtakingly amazing” – was X Factor star Leona Lewis, which guest judge Sir Lenny Henry agreed with.

Rita Ora thought it could be a former song competition judge which led her to believe it might be Australian singer Dannii Minogue, while Jonathan Ross though it could be former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Maypole kicked off the show by taking on judge Ora’s hit song Let You Love Me.

Ora thanked the famous face behind the mask for singing the track, before guessing it could be former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Ross joked that it was the “best version” he had heard before offering up Zara Larsson as a suggestion.

McCall also thought it could be a Pussycat Doll but opted for Roberts instead, while Gilligan held to his previous guess of singer Katy B.

Sir Lenny Henry thought it might be US singer Janelle Monae.

Cricket later hyped up the judges and crowd with an energetic performance of Antenna by Fuse ODG.

After a number of film references, Sir Lenny took a punt at the famous face being actor Tom Hanks.

Gilligan thought the mention of the person making waves could be singer and producer Taio Cruz, while Ross interpreted the clue to mean that it could be musician Seal.

Ora held by her guess of British singer Lemar as she felt a clue referenced one of his albums, while McCall suggested it could be US singer and actor Gregory Porter.

Dippy Egg changed the tone to a more emotional one as they performed Moon River, as sung by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Ross said he never thought he would be “emotionally moved by a singing egg” before guessing it could be Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie.

Ora praised it as the “best vocals” she felt the character had done, before heading down the breakfast radio show route by thinking it was radio presenter Johnny Vaughan.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV.