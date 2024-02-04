Holly Willoughby dazzles in sunshine yellow on Dancing On Ice By Press Association February 4 2024, 8:30pm February 4 2024, 8:30pm Share Holly Willoughby dazzles in sunshine yellow on Dancing On Ice Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/lifestyle/4886493/holly-willoughby-dazzles-in-sunshine-yellow-on-dancing-on-ice/ Copy Link Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA) Holly Willoughby was a ray of sunshine on Dancing On Ice in a bright yellow column gown. The TV presenter, 42, opted for an asymmetric dress with a single structured shoulder in the vibrant shade by the brand Safiyaa. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) She teamed the gown with heels by Rene Caovilla and jewels by Mappin and Webb. She shared a photo of her ensemble on Instagram, writing: “This is Big Brother… Please do not swear. See you on @dancingonice at 6:20 Tonight we celebrate the best dance styles ever!” She also sported a chic up-do, with tendrils around her face, marking a variation from her current signature bob. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) The episode saw Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney skate off the ice after she failed to impress with her burlesque-inspired routine after she sprained a rib. Comedian Lou Sanders was saved in the skate-off, despite a low-scoring waltz. Dancing On Ice continues on ITV next Sunday.