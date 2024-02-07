Bargain Hunt star to stand trial accused of assault and coercive behaviour

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson will face a trial next year accused of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Hanson, 45, made his first appearance at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC, where he entered not guilty pleas to controlling or coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2023, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May 2020 and two counts of assault by beating in 2022 and 2023.

The auctioneer previously denied the charges, which relate to his wife Rebecca, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, appeared in the dock wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the 15-minute hearing.

Hanson was supported by family members during the brief hearing in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC (Jacob King/PA)

Judge Smith told Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby, he would face a trial lasting between seven and 10 days on February 10 next year.

He said: “Mr Hanson, I am adjourning your case for trial next year. I have to tell you these things I am about to say.

“You must turn up for the trial, if you do not, you could be sent to prison and the trial could carry on without you.”

Hanson was released on bail with conditions not to go to the family home in Quarndon or to contact his wife.