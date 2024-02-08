Tish Cyrus on divorce from Billy Ray: I did not eat or sleep for 30 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tish Cyrus on divorce from Billy Ray: I did not eat or sleep for 30 days

By Press Association
Tish Cyrus has a podcast with one of her daughters (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tish Cyrus has a podcast with one of her daughters (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The former wife of Billy Ray Cyrus has said she went through a “really scary” time when she was divorcing the country musician.

Tish Cyrus, the mother of American singer Miley Cyrus who she has also managed, has since married British-born actor Dominic Purcell.

In 2022 she filed for divorce from Billy Ray, according to US outlets.

The 56-year-old talent manager told People magazine she was “terrified” to leave her around 30-year marriage to the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Billy Ray Cyrus, the former husband of Tish Cyrus (PA)

She added: “I thought I was going to be alone forever and that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety.

“I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary.”

She also said she understands why women are “scared to leave, not only bad relationships” but also to forge their own careers.

“I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It’s been great for me,” she said.

Her five children include reality star Brandi Cyrus, musician Braison Cyrus, singer Noah Cyrus – who she has also managed – and Metro Station guitarist Trace Cyrus.

She has a podcast with one of her daughters called Sorry We’re Stoned With Tish & Brandi Cyrus in which they give an insight into their family’s life.

In August, she married Prison Break star Purcell, 53, at a private ceremony.

Two months later, 62-year-old Billy Ray married Australian musician Firerose.

Firerose previously disclosed to American media that they had met on the set of Disney series Hannah Montana, which starred Miley Cyrus when she was in her 20s.

