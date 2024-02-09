Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Sheen on being mistaken for other actors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Sheen on being mistaken for other actors

By Press Association
Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Sheen during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Sheen during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Sheen have recounted being mistaken for other actors or their characters.

Sir Ian, 84, who played the wizard Gandalf in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films, shared that he has previously been mistaken for the late Sir Michael Gambon – who played Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “Michael Gambon, who played the other wizard, and I were often mistaken for each other, and an odd thing happened last week.

Graham Norton Show
Host Graham Norton with Sir Ian McKellen, Michael Sheen, Ambika Mod and Josh Widdicombe and Gabrielle (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I was waiting for a train and two women in their 20s said, ‘Are you Michael Gambon?’. I told them that he was dead, and they said, ‘Yes we know but are you him?’ I think they thought they had seen a ghost.”

Sir Michael died aged 82 last year.

Welsh actor Sheen, 55, said: “A lot of people think I am Andy Serkis from Lord Of The Rings.

“I was once followed out of a restaurant in LA by someone screaming Gollum! Gollum! Gollum! I am not recognised as Andy, but just the hideous character he plays. It’s terrible.”

The Good Omens star also spoke about directing three-part BBC drama series The Way, which will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on February 19, and also airs weekly on BBC One at 9pm from the same day onwards.

Written by James Graham, whose credits include the TV adaptation of Quiz, and filmed in and around Port Talbot, the series imagines a family caught up in a civil uprising which begins in their small industrial town.

Sheen told Norton: “I loved it. Some people say the hardest thing about directing is being asked so many questions all the time, but that’s the bit I like.

“I am a control freak and I want it to be my decision. I really enjoyed it.”

Graham Norton Show
Michael Sheen during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He added: “The difficulty of filming in my hometown (Port Talbot) was that while I was in the middle of directing so many people I know were coming up for a chat or asking me to fix things in the town like the state of the bins.”

Other guests on Norton’s BBC show include One Day actress Ambika Mod, comedian Josh Widdicombe and singer Gabrielle, who performs her single A Place in Your Heart.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

