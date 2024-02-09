Lulu announces new UK tour will be her last after 60-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lulu announces new UK tour will be her last after 60-year career

By Press Association
Lulu has announced her next tour will be her ‘farewell tour’ after 60 years in the spotlight (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish singer Lulu has announced her next set of gigs will be a “farewell tour with family and friends”.

The 75-year-old, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie and also known as Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, revealed that her last tour was “gruelling” and said she wants to “carry on working but I want to do it differently”.

Speaking about her upcoming 2024 tour, Champagne For Lulu, on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast, she said: “If you’ve ever seen me on tour just let me say you won’t have seen me like this.

“This is actually… I’m announcing it for the first time now.

“This is my farewell tour with family and friends because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling. It was successful, it went well.

“But you need an army to be a success in your career these days.

“And I felt unsupported and then I turned 75 and I thought you know what? I want to carry on working but I want to do it differently.

“I’ve learned and I’ve also become a slightly different person. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable.”

Lulu will embark on her farewell tour, celebrating 60 years in music, in April, starting with a show in Glasgow – her home city.

Music – Lulu – London Airport
Lulu shot to fame aged just 15 with her cover of Shout by the Isley Brothers (PA Archive)

During an appearance on Lorraine in January the singer and actress said she still wants to work after her tour and announced plans to make a new album.

Lulu shot to fame aged just 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit.

In 1969 she represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest and her song Boom Bang-A-Bang was the joint winner that year as she shared the prize with France, The Netherlands and Spain with 18 points each.

BBC Music Awards 2016 – London
Lulu attending the BBC Music Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

In 2017 Lulu announced she would be taking on the biggest tour of her career, called All About The Music Tour, which spanned 40 dates around the UK, in October and November of that same year.

In an interview with the Daily Express newspaper where she discussed the tour, the singer said that she had not yet contemplated retirement.

“I don’t think of retirement. My son wouldn’t dare ask if I would retire,” she said.

Lulu returned to the West End in 2018, joining the cast of musical 42nd Street to play the lead role Dorothy Brock, and she has most recently starred in 2024 Sky Cinema comedy Arthur’s Whisky.

