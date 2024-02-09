The Last Dinner Party claim first number one with debut album Prelude To Ecstasy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Last Dinner Party claim first number one with debut album Prelude To Ecstasy

By Press Association
The Last Dinner Party with their Official Number 1 award (Official Charts Company/PA)
The Last Dinner Party with their Official Number 1 award (Official Charts Company/PA)

British indie outfit The Last Dinner Party have claimed their first number one album, with debut offering Prelude To Ecstasy.

The five-piece indie rock group, comprising Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, have earned the biggest number one album debut by a band in almost nine years, according to the Official Charts Company.

The company said their LP has earned 32,800 chart units in its first week, the biggest opening week for a chart-topping debut album from a group since Years And Years secured 55,000 chart units with Communion in 2015.

The Last Dinner Party
The Last Dinner Party pictured with their official number one award (Official Charts Company/PA)

The up-and-coming band, who were named winners of the Brits Rising Star award 2024 in December, played a headline show at the Roundhouse in London on the eve of the album’s release this month.

In January, the London-based group found out they were winners of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024, when Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine gatecrashed an interview and told them.

The group follow in the footsteps of winners including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adele and PinkPantheress.

In 2023 they appeared at a number of festivals, including Glastonbury and British Summer Time (BST) and have been announced to play at Reading, Leeds and Coachella this year.

The first single from their debut album, Nothing Matters, was released in April 2023 and peaked at number 22 in the UK singles chart.

Last Dinner Party
Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party (Matt Crossick/PA)

The band will embark on a UK tour in September with dates including Dublin, Glasgow and London.

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, 10 For The People by English singer Jamie Webster secured the second spot, and Stick Season by American musician Noah Kahan is third.

The Highlights by Canadian music artist The Weeknd is in at number four while Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2014 offering 1989 is in the fifth spot.

Over in the singles chart Kahan’s title track from his latest album remains in first place while Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor spends another week at number two.

Lose Control by American artist Teddy Swims is in at number three while Lovin On Me by singer and rapper Jack Harlow is in fourth, with pop singer Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things in at number five.