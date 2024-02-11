Ralph Fiennes on trigger warnings: Theatre should shock and disturb audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ralph Fiennes on trigger warnings: Theatre should shock and disturb audiences

By Press Association
Ralph Fiennes has called for trigger warnings, which let audiences know if there is upsetting content, to be scrapped saying people should be “shocked and disturbed” by theatre.

The 61-year-old British actor, known for period drama The English Patient, holocaust film Schindler’s List and comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel, is starring in an immersive touring production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Suffolk-born Fiennes told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I think we didn’t used to have trigger warnings. I mean, there are very disturbing scenes in Macbeth, terrible murders and things.

“But I think the impact of theatre should be that you’re shocked and you should be disturbed. I don’t think you should be prepared for these things and when I was young, (we) never had trigger warnings for shows.”

The two-time Oscar nominated actor, who won a Tony award for best actor in a US production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet in 1995, agreed that it should be “got rid” of and said that physical warnings for issues such as strobe effects should still be flagged.

“Shakespeare’s plays are full of murderers, full of horror … It’s the shock, the unexpected, that’s what makes an actor (in) theatre so exciting,” Fiennes also said.

British actor Simon Callow has previously called for getting rid of trigger warnings in a letter to The Times newspaper after it emerged a theatre had told audiences that The Sound Of Music touched on “the threat of Nazi Germany and the annexation of Austria”.

Known for romantic films A Room With A View and Four Weddings And A Funeral, the 74-year-old said that theatre is “a safe space” and “not a pulpit, but a gymnasium of the imagination”.

Fiennes also called ticket prices “worryingly high at the moment, particularly in the West End” when asked about London’s Savoy Theatre having reportedly £300 ticket prices for Plaza Suite starring husband and wife actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker as a couple in the comedy.

“I have to confess I was invited to the opening night (for Plaza Suite) and I got a freebie,” he also said. “It was very good. Yeah, they are brilliant, brilliant, brilliant comic performances.”

Fiennes maintained that prices can come down as he said his production of Macbeth – which has upcoming dates in London and Washington – has “20% of our tickets across the board” at the £15 to £20 mark and 50% are around £50.

The King’s Man premiere – London
Elsewhere, he spoke about his campaign against plans to build “an energy hub” near Aldeburgh in Suffolk which brings in electricity from wind farms.

“We believe that this will have a devastating negative impact on local communities, farming, fishing, tourism, when it can be done better, which is offshore hubs,” Fiennes, also known for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films and M in the James Bond series, added.

“This is a long-term legacy for our country. This is the infrastructure going into the future, it might be more expensive in the short, in the mid-term, we’re convinced it’s not. But this is really vital that we get this right.

“And the solution, the implementation of this structure is destructive and I’ve been looking, I’ve been excited to look at what the Belgians and the Danes are doing by these offshore infrastructures, which are then ecologically friendly, and they take their cabling onshore to a brownfield site, which is critical.

“This is a greenfield site proposal.”

He said that the proposals had wider implications as building “new clean energy infrastructure is really, really vital” and called the current proposals a “disaster”.

ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) has previously defended the plans.

SPR said it would help climate change efforts and it is trying to protect “the local environment and minimise the potential onshore impacts of the construction programme”.

A spokesperson for National Grid said there “is no fully offshore solution to connect offshore wind to the grid in any country, and building new network to connect cheaper, cleaner electricity is the only way to bring energy bills down long term”.

“Our role is to future proof the grid for years to come by carefully developing proposals with environmental and biodiversity considerations that represent value for money for all consumers, facilitating the transition to a clean, fair, and affordable energy future,” they added.