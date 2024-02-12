Gillian Anderson is Emily Maitlis in trailer for drama about Andrew interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillian Anderson is Emily Maitlis in trailer for drama about Andrew interview

By Press Association
Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson star as the Duke of York and Emily Maitlis in Scoop (Netflix/PA)
Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson star as the Duke of York and Emily Maitlis in Scoop (Netflix/PA)

Gillian Anderson bears an uncanny resemblance to Emily Maitlis in the first teaser for the Netflix drama about her explosive interview with the Duke of York.

In the footage for the film Scoop, she can be heard saying: “This is the story, the only story, I want it for us.”

The trailer shows Maitlis preparing for the Newsnight interview, touching up her makeup and breathing deeply before grilling Andrew over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The trailer also shows Billie Piper, as producer Sam McAlister, issuing instructions, saying: “Thursday, 2pm, the Palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart.”

The footage offers a brief glimpse at Keeley Hawes, who is thought to play one of Andrew’s advisers.

It shows cameras being set up and staff gathering around to watch but does not offer any of the recreation of the interview itself, bar Maitlis’s opening overture, saying: “Your Royal Highness.”

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell in a scene from Scoop (Netflix/PA)

The trailer ends with a glimpse of Andrew, played by The Holiday’s Rufus Sewell, looking uncomfortable.

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

Maitlis has already served as an executive producer of a Channel 4 documentary about the interview.

Gillian Anderson portrays journalist Emily Maitlis in the film (Netflix/PA)

Another drama about the interview, a series called A Very Royal Scandal, starring Michael Sheen as Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, is also in the works.

Scoop will launch on Netflix on April 5.