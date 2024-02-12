Happy Valley swansong triumphs at TV Choice Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Happy Valley swansong triumphs at TV Choice Awards

By Press Association
Happy Valley (BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley (BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire/PA)

The final season of Happy Valley triumphed at the TV Choice awards, where the gritty crime series was named best drama and star Sarah Lancashire was named best actress.

The swansong of creator Sally Wainwright’s Yorkshire-set thriller already has a string of awards under its belt.

Lancashire was presented with the best actress gong for her portrayal of no-nonsense sergeant Catherine Cawood by The Traitors stars Wilfred Webster and Paul Gorton.

TV Choice Awards 2024
Martin Clunes attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Beyond Paradise, the UK-based spin-off of smash hit Death In Paradise, was named best new drama.

The series, which launched last year, saw Kris Marshall reprise his Death In Paradise role as DI Humphrey Goodman as he attempted to adjust to life with his fiancee Martha Lloyd – played by Sally Bretton – on the Devonshire coast.

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes was named best actor while Call The Midwife was named best family drama.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner in the BBC One programme, told PA: “People still vote for us and it’s really surprising to still be here and to still be loved the way we are by people, you know it’s nothing to do with us, it’s about them and their responses.”

ITV soap Emmerdale landed two prizes, taking home best soap and best soap actor, for Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle.

Hordley, 53, told PA: “I’m just really honoured just to be in the mix with people, there’s so many great actors out there in the soap world.”

TV Choice Awards 2024
Helen Skelton attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mrs Brown’s Boys was named best comedy show, while I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was named best reality show for the 18th time.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Tom Allen at The Hilton on Park Lane, also saw BBC’s Animal Park triumph over This Morning to be named best daytime show, while Gogglebox was named best entertainment show.

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin told PA: “The show’s been going for 20 years, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“There’s always new generations learning about conservation and the natural world… I think it (Animal Park) could be going on for another 100 years.”

Dame Maureen Lipman was given the best soap actress prize, while The Chase triumphed in a new category, best game show.