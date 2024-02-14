‘Thefts will be net loss for British Museum despite hopeful recovery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘Thefts will be net loss for British Museum despite hopeful recovery’

By Press Association
One of the gems that were stolen from the British Museum, London, on display to the public as part of new Rediscovering Gems exhibition (Lucy North/PA)
One of the gems that were stolen from the British Museum, London, on display to the public as part of new Rediscovering Gems exhibition (Lucy North/PA)

The British Museum is hopeful about recovering stolen objects that have been sold to dealers throughout the world ahead of a new exhibit which showcases the tracked down items.

In August, one of the world’s most famous museums revealed that items were missing, stolen or damaged – later disclosed as around 2,000 artefacts – from the London institution’s collection, and a member of staff had been sacked.

Visitors can go to a new exhibition, called Rediscovering Gems, from Thursday, which shows 10 of the previously stolen items along with other classical Greek and Roman artefacts of the same type that were used for sealing documents and decoration.

Tom Harrison, keeper of the British Museum’s department of Greece and Rome, told the PA news agency that getting back 357 stolen artefacts, so far, from six collectors has been “very, very painstaking” work.

Rediscovering Gems exhibition – British Museum
10 of the gems that were stolen from the British Museum have been put on display (Lucy North/PA)

However, he said the help from dealers – who bought the items from various places – has been “supportive” in providing information to locate them.

He described the artefacts as being “very widely scattered” all over the world, so the recovery has been “very slow business” and “much more complicated than we possibly could have imagined”.

Mr Harrison estimated that among the affected artefacts, around 500 items have been “irreparably” and minimally damaged.

He also said: “(If) we could manage to get every object back, there still will be a net loss because we’ve got objects that had gold mounts that don’t have gold mounts, objects that were fractured by taking the gold mount off them and that’s just a horrible factor … Some of them can be conserved or improved but there are limits to what we can achieve in that way.”

When asked how employees at the body are feeling five months on from the thefts being revealed, he said there is “optimism” but he did not want to minimise the impact, which has seen British Museum director Hartwig Fischer resign.

Mr Harrison said: “I don’t want to talk in relation to this (exhibit), for example, in terms of silver linings, I think it’s kind of inappropriate … the damage is just terrible, the impact in terms of reputation obviously isn’t something that’s quick to repair.

“But actually, there are positive things that have come out of it, very straightforwardly. This material is getting a look in, curatorial expertise in relation to these things is kind of hugely appreciated.

“There are lots of things that are going well. At least objects will be better documented. My collection generally will be better documented than it’s ever been, I think, as a result of this in the end, because we’re looking into every single object and the archival material in relation to it and we’re learning things from that constantly.”

He also described recovery as “a big project” which needs some staff – across the museum – trying to find and verify the items and working with colleagues to transport them and get export licences to bring them back to the UK.

Claudia Wagner, a senior research associate in gems at the British Museum also told PA how different engraved gems have been part of an “enormous scandal” once before.

Gems had been popular, reaching their height in the 18th century, until Polish prince Stanislaw Poniatowski’s collection was sold at Christie’s in London in the 19th century and were discovered to be forgeries.

She said that to distinguish the false and real gems is getting better with improved ways of dating, but the study requires a lot of expertise as it is “complicated”.

Rediscovering Gems exhibition – British Museum
One the exhibits in the British Museum, London, on display to the public as part of new Rediscovering Gems exhibition (Lucy North/PA)

When asked if the summer disclosure of thefts have revived interest, she said: “Very much so, so now there’s definitely quite a revival in the art and possibly it had started slightly earlier, because now with digital photography, we really can capture the beauty and the details of it.”

The gem expert, who is also a lecturer and researcher at the University of Oxford, also spoke about how engraving gems took more than half a year to make during in the ancient past. She said they could have been worn by “very, very rich Romans” and have been found at the ancient Roman sites of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

She also said the gems, such as one of the formerly stolen ones, featuring the head of Augustus, who is credited as the first Roman emperor, were tools of “propaganda”.

Ms Wagner compared the engraved gems to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, denoting support for ex-US president Donald Trump, or declaring through some token that you like former prime minister Boris Johnson.

“We know this is Augustus, as the same head appears on his coinage and very often they were symbols of power,” she added.

Rediscovering Gems will run until June 15 in room three at the British Museum.