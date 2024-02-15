Christopher Nolan honoured with BFI Fellowship in front of Oppenheimer stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christopher Nolan honoured with BFI Fellowship in front of Oppenheimer stars

By Press Association
Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas (James Manning/PA)
Director Christopher Nolan said “this means the world to me” as he was presented with the British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship by his Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy.

The honour was given to the British filmmaker, who is widely tipped to win an Oscar and a Bafta for his epic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, at the annual BFI chairman’s dinner.

He was handed the gong by Murphy, who plays the title role in Oppenheimer and who has been a collaborator for almost 20 years, appearing in the Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk and Inception.

Christopher Nolan receives BFI Fellowship – London
The fellowship recognises Nolan’s “extraordinary achievements and enormous contribution to cinema as one of the world’s most innovative and influential film directors”, the BFI said.

Accepting the prize, Nolan paid tribute to his wife and producer Emma Thomas, saying: “I was asked if in all of those years fighting to shoot on film, did you ever feel alone doing that?

“I was able to say I did not because my producer Emma Thomas always saw things the same way I did in terms of the importance of the medium.

Christopher Nolan receives BFI Fellowship – London
“So many people have helped me, so many people have been there for me, in so many different ways.

“I’m very moved to receive this, very moved by the presentation. This means the world to me.”

Murphy hailed Nolan’s films as “unique, boundary-pushing, singular, provocative, ambitious and unforgettable”, adding: “He is a one in a million, a true legend, one of the greatest directors in the world.

“It is a privilege of mine to know him, and to have worked with him so closely over the last 20 years. I have the utmost respect for him as an artist and a human being.”

Also in attendance at the event at the Rosewood Hotel in London were Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, actors Sir Kenneth Branagh and Sir Michael Caine, who have appeared in a string of Nolan’s films, Oppenheimer stars Josh Hartnett and Tom Conti and composer Hans Zimmer.

Christopher Nolan receives BFI Fellowship – London
BFI chairman Tim Richards said: “I’m delighted to be honouring and recognising British film director Christopher Nolan with a BFI Fellowship for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

“He is one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century, creating films that captivate audiences all over the world, generate billions at the box office and garner critical acclaim and awards.

“Christopher’s passion as a filmmaker is matched by his commitment to preserving celluloid through his involvement with The Film Foundation and his own support via the Morf Foundation for the BFI’s photochemical work.

“In doing so, current and future audiences will be able to continue to enjoy and learn from our incredibly rich history of cinema for many years to come.”