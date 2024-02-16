Torvill and Dean confirm they have ‘no plans’ to step back from Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torvill and Dean confirm they have ‘no plans’ to step back from Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed they have ‘no plans’ to step back from Dancing On Ice after retiring from skating together in 2025 (Ian West/PA)
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed they have “no plans” to step back from Dancing On Ice after retiring from skating together in 2025.

The British ice skaters announced on Wednesday, the 40th anniversary of their Olympic gold success, that they would be stepping back from skating after embarking on one last UK tour next year.

Following the news, reports speculated that the duo from Nottingham would also leave their roles as judges on ITV’s Dancing On Ice after the current series.

Jayne Torvil and Christopher Dean visit to Sarajevo
Ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the 40th anniversary of winning gold medals at the 1984 Winter Olympics (Victoria Jones/PA)

In a joint statement by Torvill and Dean shared to the PA news agency, they said: “Our 2025 ‘retirement’ – which will follow our UK tour – will purely be from ice skating.

“As we said in Sarajevo earlier this week, we will continue to work together away from the ice.

“We have no plans to step back from Dancing On Ice and hope that the series continues for years to come.”

The pair wrote their names in British sporting history at the 1984 Winter Games following their routine to Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

The intense performance sparked a standing ovation inside the arena and perfect scores of 6.0 were awarded from the 12 judges.

Torvil and Dean visit to Sarajevo
Torvill and Dean in the gymnasium that now stands at the location of the Zetra Olympic Hall ice rink, where they won their gold medals at the 1984 Winter Olympic Games (Victoria Jones/PA)

They later branched out into touring, coaching and choreographing before becoming the faces of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, which ran from 2006 until 2014.

The pair later became head judges on the show when it was revived in 2018 and currently sit on the panel alongside Diversity star Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Torvill and Dean are set to embark on an upcoming tour – Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance – before hanging up their skates.

The shows, which will run from April 12 to May 11, 2025 and include dates in London, Belfast, Newcastle and Glasgow, will celebrate 50 years since they formed their skating partnership in 1975.