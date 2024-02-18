Hugh Grant ‘busts-out’ Wonka rhymes at Bafta ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugh Grant ‘busts-out’ Wonka rhymes at Bafta ceremony

By Press Association
Hugh Grant who played an Oompa-Loompa in the musical Wonka (PA)
Hugh Grant has entertained the audience at the Bafta ceremony with a series of Wonka-style rhymes.

The British actor had a scene-stealing turn as a tiny orange Oompa-Loompa with green hair called Lofty in the musical film, which served as a movie prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Referencing the way that Oompa-Loompa’s come up with rhymes in Wonka, also starring Timothee Chalamet as the prospective owner of a chocolate factory Willy Wonka, he spoke to the film awards’ audience on Sunday.

Wonka world premiere
Timothee Chalamet, who was in Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of presenting an award, Grant was clapped by Hollywood stars as he said: “Doompa Da De now the best director category.

“Oompa-Loompa doompa-de-dong, most of these films were frankly too long, Oompa-Loompa doompa-de-da but for some reason the nominees are…”

Then the 63-year-old showed clips of the nominated films before announcing Christopher Nolan for his first best director award.

In the various films, including the 2023 Wonka and 1971’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder – the Oompa-Loompa workers perform songs.

Grant originally sings: “Oompa Loompa doompety-doo, I’ve got a tragic tale for you, Oompa Loompa doompety-dee, If you are wise you’ll listen to me” before sharing his tale with Chalamet’s Wonka.

In the classic film, the Oompa-Loompa characters create songs dedicated to the mistakes of the naughty children in the original film.

The lyrics include: “Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-dee, If you are wise, you’ll listen to me, What do you get when you guzzle down sweets? Eating as much as an elephant eats, What are you at getting terribly fat? What do you think will come of that? I don’t like the look of it.”