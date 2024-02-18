Hugh Grant ‘busts-out’ Wonka rhymes at Bafta ceremony

Hugh Grant has entertained the audience at the Bafta ceremony with a series of Wonka-style rhymes.

The British actor had a scene-stealing turn as a tiny orange Oompa-Loompa with green hair called Lofty in the musical film, which served as a movie prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Referencing the way that Oompa-Loompa’s come up with rhymes in Wonka, also starring Timothee Chalamet as the prospective owner of a chocolate factory Willy Wonka, he spoke to the film awards’ audience on Sunday.

Timothee Chalamet, who was in Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of presenting an award, Grant was clapped by Hollywood stars as he said: “Doompa Da De now the best director category.

“Oompa-Loompa doompa-de-dong, most of these films were frankly too long, Oompa-Loompa doompa-de-da but for some reason the nominees are…”

Then the 63-year-old showed clips of the nominated films before announcing Christopher Nolan for his first best director award.

In the various films, including the 2023 Wonka and 1971’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder – the Oompa-Loompa workers perform songs.

Grant originally sings: “Oompa Loompa doompety-doo, I’ve got a tragic tale for you, Oompa Loompa doompety-dee, If you are wise you’ll listen to me” before sharing his tale with Chalamet’s Wonka.

In the classic film, the Oompa-Loompa characters create songs dedicated to the mistakes of the naughty children in the original film.

The lyrics include: “Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-dee, If you are wise, you’ll listen to me, What do you get when you guzzle down sweets? Eating as much as an elephant eats, What are you at getting terribly fat? What do you think will come of that? I don’t like the look of it.”